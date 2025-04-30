Antonio Rudiger’s turbulent week has left Real Madrid reeling and his international future hanging in the balance.

The German center back was slapped with a six-match suspension for violent conduct toward match officials following Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

The Spanish FA cited Article 52 of its disciplinary code, one of the harshest rulings this season, after Rudiger hurled an object toward the referee and protested aggressively from the sidelines – after being subbed off in extra time.

Adding injury to insult, the 32-year-old underwent surgery on Tuesday for a torn outer meniscus in his left knee.

Per Spanish outlet AS, the operation could sideline Rudiger for six to eight weeks.

He’s now racing against time to be fit for Germany’s UEFA Nations League Final Four clash with Portugal on June 4 and Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener in the U.S. on June 18.

“After playing more than seven months in severe pain, surgery was unfortunately unavoidable,” Rudiger wrote on Instagram. “I’m finally pain-free again ... but I’ll take it week by week.”

The ban, which includes La Liga and domestic fixtures, means Rudiger will miss the rest of Madrid’s five-match league run-in. He'll serve the final match of the suspension at the start of next season.

Madrid’s defense in crisis

Rudiger joins a swelling injury list.

Ferland Mendy suffered a ruptured quadriceps in the same final, sidelining him for at least two months.

David Alaba remains out with a meniscus tear, while Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are also unavailable due to long-term injuries.

With five games remaining and a four-point gap behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, Madrid’s title hopes hang by a thread.

Mendy had just returned to the lineup after six weeks out, only to be forced off early in the final. The blow means he’ll also miss the Club World Cup in Miami.

Bellingham cleared, Vazquez banned

In contrast to Rudiger’s heavy punishment, Jude Bellingham’s red card from the final was rescinded.

The review panel found no evidence of aggressive behavior toward the referee, contradicting initial reports that he had to be restrained.

However, Lucas Vazquez received a two-match ban for vehemently protesting referee decisions during the fiery El Clasico.

National team fallout

Rudiger’s antics sparked debate across Germany.

Sporting director Rudi Voller called the act “unacceptable,” especially from a national team player, but acknowledged Rudiger’s public apology showed self-awareness.

Former internationals Lothar Matthäus and Dietmar Hamann criticized him sharply, suggesting the defender may need to be dropped from the national squad for disciplinary reasons.

But not everyone joined the chorus.

Midfield maestro and longtime friend Toni Kroos fired back at critics:

“He’ll get punished, and it’s justified. But let’s not act like he killed someone,” Kroos said at his Icon League event in Dusseldorf.

Kroos revealed he had spoken with Rudiger, who admitted fault and expressed regret.

“The images speak for themselves. He knows it was a big mistake.”

Legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn added a note of forgiveness:

“Who doesn’t overshoot the mark sometimes? That should be enough for now.”