Turkish football heavyweight Fenerbahçe hammered a 10-man Kasımpaşa 6-0 in a Süper Lig match Monday.

Norwegian forward Joshua King scored the opener for the visitors after a through ball in the eighth minute at Istanbul's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium.

Kasımpaşa were down to 10 men after Hasan Emre Yeşilyurt fouled Fenerbahçe forward Enner Valencia on the 16th minute. Yeşilyurt, the last man in the defense, was shown a straight red when he brought down Valencia to stop a clear run at the goal.

Valencia then scored a header from a header to double the lead for Fenerbahçe in the 34th minute.

Turkish winger Emre Mor tapped the ball into the net after Valencia's cross as Fenerbahçe made it 3-0 right before the break.

Valencia then finished from a one-on-one situation to give Fenerbahçe a 4-0 lead in the 58th minute.

Fenerbahçe wonderkind Arda Güler then took the stadium by storm after coming on as a substite. He scored from a narrow angle after dribbling past several defenders in the 86th minute.

The 17-year-old Turkish midfielder added another goal in injury time as Fenerbahçe claimed a 6-0 win in the away match.

Fenerbahçe is in the third spot with four points in two matches.

Kasımpaşa are in last place after losing their two opening matches this season.

Adana Demirspor is leading the Süper Lig table with six points. Defending champion Trabzonspor has six points as well but is second on goal average.