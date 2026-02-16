Paul Onuachu is delivering the most efficient season of his Süper Lig career with Trabzonspor, turning steady production into outright dominance.

The Nigerian striker has already eclipsed his 2023 to 2024 campaign, scoring more goals in fewer matches and sharpening every measurable aspect of his game.

Even in Trabzonspor’s 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahçe in Week 22, Onuachu underlined his importance by scoring for the fourth consecutive league match.

His tally rose to 16 goals, placing him at the top of the Süper Lig scoring race.

The leap is not just numerical. It is structural.

In his first spell with Trabzonspor in 2023 to 2024, Onuachu scored 15 goals in 21 league appearances while on loan. He averaged a goal every 102 minutes and produced 0.71 goals per match.

He was primarily a penalty box reference point, thriving on crosses, set pieces and second balls.

His height and physicality made him one of the league’s most difficult forwards to contain in aerial duels, and he quickly became the team’s focal point in attack.

This season, he has evolved from a target man into a complete finisher.

Through 19 league matches, Onuachu has scored 16 goals. His minutes per goal have improved slightly to 101, but the more telling figure is his 0.84 goals per game average.

That jump reflects sharper movement, quicker decision-making and improved efficiency in converting chances. He is not merely waiting for service.

He is creating separation, attacking space earlier and finishing with greater composure.

Trabzonspor have scored 43 goals in 22 league matches. Onuachu has delivered 16 of them, accounting for 37.2% of the team’s output.

More than one in every three league goals belongs to him. In a side that has struggled for consistency at times, his production has provided stability and belief.

His influence stretches beyond the league. Across all competitions, Onuachu has scored 34 goals in 46 official matches for Trabzonspor. During the 2023 to 2024 season, he found the net 17 times in 25 appearances, including 15 in the league and two in the Turkish Cup. This season, he has added 16 league goals in 19 matches and one more in two Turkish Cup games, again pushing his efficiency upward.

What separates this campaign is timing. Many of his goals have come in decisive stretches, including his current four match scoring run.

He is not padding statistics in comfortable victories. He is scoring when matches are tight, when pressure is high and when Trabzonspor need a response.