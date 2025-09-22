Fenerbahçe turned a page in its storied history Sunday as businessman Sadettin Saran was elected the club’s 38th president, narrowly defeating Ali Koç in an extraordinary general assembly that drew record turnout and ended Koç’s turbulent seven-year reign.

At the Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex, Saran edged Koç 12,325 to 12,068 in a vote that underscored both the club’s hunger for change and the razor-thin margin dividing its membership.

Of 24,732 ballots cast, more than 24,000 were valid, and the atmosphere was electric – chants of “Saran” echoing before the official declaration by High Council Chairman Şekip Mosturoğlu.

In a rare show of unity, Koç walked alongside his successor after publicly offering congratulations, drawing cheers from members eager to see the club’s factions reconciled.

Fenerbahçe's new president, Sadettin Saran (L) and outgoing president, Ali Koç, embrace at the club's extraordinary general assembly, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

For Saran, 61, the victory capped a decades-long relationship with Fenerbahçe, one that has swung from boardroom influence to bitter legal battles and now, ultimate authority.

A Turkish-American entrepreneur with a background as a national swimming champion and media mogul, Saran brings both an international perspective and deep ties to the Yellow Canaries.

He becomes the first dual-citizen president in the club’s 117-year history, inheriting an institution desperate to end a league title drought that has stretched to 11 seasons.

Curriculum vitae

Born in Denver in 1964, Saran captained Türkiye’s national swimming team in the 1980s before studying mechanical engineering at the University of Kentucky.

His business empire, Saran Holding, grew into a powerhouse across media, aviation and defense, with ESPN and Lockheed Martin among its partners.

He briefly held shares in Borussia Dortmund in 2004, further broadening his European football credentials.

His ties to Fenerbahçe began in 2001, when he served as football branch manager under Aziz Yıldırım.

Expelled from membership in 2003, he fought a seven-year legal battle before reinstatement, a saga that hardened both his resolve and his profile within the club.

His presidential campaign, launched in 2024, leaned heavily on themes of unity, transparency and an uncompromising demand for championships.

On Sunday, he pledged to back coach Domenico Tedesco and the current squad without excuses, while promising systemic reforms: statute changes requiring any president to step down if no league title is won in three years, open media access, and an end to arbitrary season-ticket cancellations.

He vowed to “revive the spirit of Samandıra and Kadıköy,” the club’s spiritual homes of training and competition.

“This is a baton change,” Saran told members. “Ali Koç’s seven years and Aziz Yıldırım’s 20 years of experience are invaluable. I want all presidents of Fenerbahçe to be united. Hopefully, we will lift the championship trophy together.”

His new board includes seasoned business figures such as Adem Köz, Orhan Demirel and Burçin Gözlüklü, backed by a reserve team designed to widen representation.

The message is clear: merit, inclusivity and a more open hand in managing club affairs.

The challenges are steep.

Koç’s tenure, though marked by heavy investment, yielded no Süper Lig crowns, feeding fan frustration.

Fenerbahçe's outgoing president, Ali Koç (C) delivers a speech at the club's extraordinary general assembly, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

Turkish football’s financial turbulence and governance controversies loom over any presidency.

And while Saran’s backers see his wealth and global network as assets, skeptics note his past expulsion and potential conflicts with his gaming interests under federation rules.

Still, many fans see Saran’s victory as the reset they craved.

Club legend Alex de Souza, among others, congratulated the new president, symbolizing hope that unity can extend beyond the boardroom.

With a Europa League clash against Dinamo Zagreb just days away, Saran’s first tests arrive quickly – both on the pitch and in how he can rally a restless base.