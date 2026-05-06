Bukayo Saka’s first-half strike powered Arsenal into the Champions League final for only the second time, sealing a hard-fought 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The London side advanced 2-1 on aggregate in a clash between two of the biggest men’s clubs still chasing their first European crown.

Unbeaten Arsenal will face either Bayern Munich or defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest on May 30. Their semifinal remains finely poised ahead of Wednesday’s second leg in Germany, with PSG holding a 5-4 lead after a thrilling first meeting.

After having a penalty controversially overturned in last week’s 1-1 draw in Madrid, Arsenal left nothing to chance this time, grinding out victory in the rain at home.

“You are taking me away for the celebrations, man,” Saka, whose side went out to PSG at this stage last season, joked to an Amazon Prime reporter.

On the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium, he added: “I’ve never seen anything like it. They pushed us and pushed us and pushed us. It is a beautiful story, and I hope it ends well in Budapest.”

Atletico coach Diego Simeone, whose side were beaten finalists in 1974, 2014 and 2016, brought Robin Le Normand into the back four compared to the first leg, and Marcos Llorente replaced Johnny Cardoso in midfield.

Arsenal, runner-up to Barcelona in 2006 in its only previous final appearance, persisted with teenage left back Myles Lewis-Skelly in central midfield after being overlooked by Mikel Arteta for most of the season.

The Gunners came into the game boosted by Manchester City’s draw at Everton in the Premier League on Monday, handing the leaders an advantage in the English title race.

Riccardo Calafiori fired wide after a solid start for the hosts, while the visitors, fourth domestically, saw Declan Rice superbly deny Giuliano Simeone with a last-ditch tackle.

The breakthrough came just before the break when Leandro Trossard’s shot was saved by Jan Oblak and captain Saka tapped in.

It was the England winger’s third goal of a Champions League campaign in which Arsenal finished top of the league phase with eight wins from eight, including a victory over Bayern.

Atletico had a big chance to equalize in the second half following William Saliba’s poor header, but Gabriel did enough to avert danger without conceding a penalty.

Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann, who has likely played his last Champions League game before joining MLS side Orlando City in July, soon had a shot saved by David Raya and saw a penalty appeal waved away for an earlier foul.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres then spurned a clear opportunity but was not made to regret it as Arsenal held on, inflicting Atletico’s fourth defeat in four visits to England this season.

Atletico captain Koke told Movistar: “I’m really gutted, really gutted, but proud of my team and my teammates. We gave it our all. We had chances to score, but the ball just wouldn’t go in. Football is about clinical finishing, and they were more clinical than us.”