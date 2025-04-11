Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool, ending months of speculation about his future and committing to Anfield until 2027.

The Egyptian superstar, whose deal was due to expire this summer, extended his stay just as Liverpool close in on a historic Premier League crown.

The timing could not be better – Salah is in red-hot form, leading the league’s scoring charts with 27 goals and notching 32 in 45 appearances across all competitions this season under Arne Slot.

In a statement to the club’s website on Friday, Salah said: “Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now – before we also had a great team – but I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. I had my best years here. Hopefully, it’s going to be 10 years. I’m enjoying my life, enjoying my football. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together.”

Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – all key members of the club’s modern golden era – were initially set to become free agents at season’s end.

But with Salah now locked in, attention shifts to the remaining two.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, 33, appears poised to follow suit.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the Premier League match against Everton at Anfield, Liverpool, U.K., April 2, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

“There is progress, yeah,” Van Dijk told reporters Monday. “These are internal discussions and we’ll see.”

Despite recent turbulence – a 3-2 loss to Fulham marking Liverpool’s third defeat in four matches – the Reds still hold a commanding 11-point lead at the top with seven games to go. Van Dijk acknowledged the blip but insisted the mission remains clear: “The job is not done. We just have to recover and focus on West Ham at home.”

Liverpool’s trio of stalwarts – Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold – formed the backbone of the club’s Champions League triumph in 2019 and Premier League conquest in 2020.