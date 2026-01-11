Mohamed Salah’s Egypt saw off defending champion Ivory Coast 3-2 in an Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal Saturday, while Victor Osimhen led Nigeria past Algeria 2-0 to set up a semifinal showdown with host Morocco.

In Agadir, a thrilling last-eight tie saw Omar Marmoush and Ramy Rabia net in the first half for the Pharaohs before an own goal by Ahmed Aboul-Fetouh brought the Ivorians back into it.

Salah then got Egypt's third early in the second half and they held on after Guela Doue again reduced the deficit. Egypt will face Senegal in the semis Wednesday in Tangiers.

"I want to thank the players immensely. They are true Egyptians who fight for the happiness of their people," said coach Hossam Hassan.

Ivory Coast became the eighth consecutive title-holders unable to successfully defend the title since Egypt achieved the feat in 2010.

Egypt, meanwhile, confirmed their AFCON dominance over the Ivory Coast since they first met 56 years ago. The Pharaohs have now won 11 times and the Elephants just once.

Salah has helped Liverpool win the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup, in its previous format, but the most prized African medal has eluded him.

The 33-year-old has twice been a runner-up, after losing to Cameroon in the AFCON final in 2017 and to Senegal five years later. He was also in Egyptian teams that twice made unexpected last-16 exits.

Now he is two matches away from realizing his long-time dream of helping Egypt win the AFCON a record-extending eighth time.

Salah arrived in Morocco for the premier African sporting event amid uncertainty over his future at Liverpool after a post-match outburst following a draw at Leeds United.

But he has been at his predatory best at the AFCON, scoring winners against Zimbabwe and South Africa in the group stage, then the goal that sealed a last-16 victory over Benin.

Saturday's strike was his fourth of the tournament.

Algeria's Ramiz Zerrouki (L) and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen in action during the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal, in Marrakesh, Morocco, Jan. 10, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Osimhen stars

That is the same number of goals as Osimhen, who scored one and made another as Nigeria ended Algeria's hopes in the first game of the day in Marrakesh.

Nigeria dominated the first half without scoring before getting the breakthrough within two minutes of the restart as Osimhen headed in a cross from Bruno Onyemaechi.

The 2023 African player of the year then turned provider for the second goal just before the hour mark, setting up Akor Adams, who rounded the goalkeeper to put the Super Eagles out of sight.

"A very big congratulations to the whole team for the kind of performance they put in against a very good Algeria team," said Osimhen after collecting the man-of-the-match trophy.

"For me, I just did my job. I tried to fight for the team and to get goals or assists, but the whole squad deserves praise."

Runners-up at the last AFCON two years ago in the Ivory Coast, Nigeria came to Morocco still smarting from their failure to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, but they are dreaming of winning a fourth continental title here.

They were not intimidated by a Marrakesh crowd of 32,452, which was almost entirely dedicated to the Algerian cause, but the atmosphere is likely to be far more hostile for Wednesday's semi-final in Rabat.

"Morocco are a great side. It's not easy when you are host country because there is a lot of pressure," Nigeria coach Eric Chelle said.

"All I hope is that it is a great game between two great teams, and that the best team wins."

Algeria had beaten Nigeria en route to winning their last Cup of Nations title in Egypt in 2019 and this has been by far their best campaign at the tournament since then.

Their large support, which descended on a stadium set against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains, was full of optimism after Vladimir Petkovic's side had impressed in the group stage and edged out the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 16.

However, Petkovic accepted they were well beaten, saying his team was at times "like a boxer taking punches while on the ground."

"Nigeria deservedly won the game. They were better than us," he added.