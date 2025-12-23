Mohamed Salah struck deep into stoppage time to lift Egypt to a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe on Monday, giving the record seven-time champion a late but vital winning start at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Making his first start in nearly a month and wearing the captain’s armband, Salah drilled a low finish into the bottom corner to spare Egypt embarrassment against a Zimbabwe side ranked 129th in the world.

Egypt labored for long spells in the coastal city of Agadir, repeatedly frustrated by Zimbabwe’s disciplined defending and a standout display from goalkeeper Washington Arubi, before Salah’s decisive moment finally broke the resistance.

“We wasted several scoring chances and we didn’t have luck on our side,” Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said. “That’s football. We were the better team throughout the match. Opening games are always difficult.”

Prince Dube stunned the favorites in the 20th minute when he took Emmanuel Jalai’s cross with his first touch, spun past a defender and flicked the ball past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.

Salah tried to rouse his teammates, but Egypt kept missing chances. Hassan substituted Emam Ashour in the 33rd minute, leaving the midfielder in tears on the bench.

Arubi tipped over a fierce strike from Omar Marmoush, Trezeguet was booked for diving in an attempt to win a penalty, and Salah, Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed – who replaced the ineffective Ashour – all had efforts blocked before halftime.

The pattern continued after the break until Marmoush finally found a way through from a difficult angle in the 64th minute.

Salah’s winner earned the Pharaohs three points in Group B. The Liverpool forward has never won Africa’s premier competition, now in his fifth tournament appearance.

Lyle Foster earned South Africa a hard-fought 2-1 win over Angola in the other Group B match.

Bafana Bafana ended a six-game winless streak against Angola, which had won three and drawn three of their previous meetings since a World Cup qualifier in November 2015.

Oswin Appollis opened the scoring for South Africa in Marrakech with a low strike inside the left post in the 21st minute, but midfielder Show equalized minutes later when he deflected Fredy’s free kick from the wing inside the near post.

Tempers flared after a foul by South Africa’s Aubrey Modiba before halftime.

Tshepang Moremi thought he had scored a spectacular goal early in the second half, but it was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. Mbekezeli Mbokazi then struck the crossbar as South Africa continued to press.

Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle refreshed his attack by sending on Mabululu and Milson in the 76th minute, but it was Foster who struck at the other end, curling the ball beyond Hugo Marques’ outstretched arm in the 79th.

Patson Daka scored in stoppage time to give 2012 champion Zambia a 1-1 draw against Mali in the early match in Casablanca.

Mali dominated and missed a penalty before halftime when Willard Mwanza saved El Bilal Toure’s effort – the second penalty saved in as many games at the tournament.

Lassine Sinayoko finally broke the deadlock around the hour mark, but Daka had the final say with a header to earn Zambia a point in Group A.

Host nation Morocco leads the group with three points after opening with a 2-0 win over Comoros on Sunday.