Mohamed Salah has made a career of breaking records, and the Egypt captain added another milestone Sunday, scoring once and providing an assist as the Pharaohs rallied to a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in Vancouver to secure their first FIFA World Cup victory.

After a relatively subdued final season with Liverpool by the exceptionally high standards he set during his time at Anfield, the 34-year-old has delivered on the biggest stage, contributing one goal and two assists in Egypt's opening two matches of the tournament.

While he may no longer possess the explosive edge that defined much of his illustrious nine-year spell on Merseyside, Salah remains the focal point of Egypt's attack and its most dangerous creative force.

Head coach Hossam Hassan once again positioned Salah in a central playmaking role behind striker Omar Marmoush in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Emam Ashour and Mostafa Zico providing support from the flanks.

The Egypt coach had expressed satisfaction with Salah's adaptation to the unfamiliar position before the match, and the forward again proved influential at BC Place.

Roared on by a crowd heavily weighted in Egypt's favor, with swaths of red shirts and Liverpool jerseys in the stands, Salah was at the heart of everything positive.

Although largely peripheral in a subdued first half, he took control after the interval, finishing with five attempts on goal, two on target and man-of-the-match honors.

Egypt's resurgence began in the 58th minute when Zico headed in Mohamed Hany's cross to cancel out New Zealand's opener. Momentum quickly shifted.

Nine minutes later, Salah exchanged passes with Zico in a slick one-two before curling home a left-footed finish. He then turned provider, delivering an outswinging corner that Mahmoud Trezeguet powered home to seal the victory.

"We can make history and qualify top of the group, and in the years to come you will remember this as one of our best achievements," Salah said. "We just have to enjoy today, enjoy tomorrow and then focus on the next game.

"It feels like we are playing in Egypt, with all the fans wearing red. Everybody is happy and excited. I do not know what to say. It is a great atmosphere."

Egypt, which drew 1-1 with Belgium in its opener, moved top of the group with four points from two matches. The All Whites, held 2-2 by Iran in their first game, are bottom with one point.

Egypt next faces second-placed Iran in Seattle.

Statistically, Egypt had the better share of possession, but the figures only partially reflected the story. New Zealand was industrious in the opening period, maintaining a compact shape that limited Egypt's attacking fluency.

After halftime, however, the Egyptians showed far greater urgency and creativity in the final third, with Salah orchestrating a marked improvement in tempo.

The result marked a significant step in reshaping Egypt's modest World Cup history, which had previously been defined by first-round exits in 1934, 1990 and 2018, a stark contrast to the nation's record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles.