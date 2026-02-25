Samsunspor return home on Thursday knowing 90 minutes stand between them and a place in the UEFA Conference League last 16.

The Turkish side carry a narrow 1-0 advantage into the second leg against Macedonian champions Shkendija at Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu, earned through Marius Mouandilmadji’s 77th-minute strike in Skopje.

It was a disciplined away display that handed them control of the tie. Now they must show they can finish it.

Samsunspor’s European campaign has followed a familiar pattern.

They opened the league phase with authority, winning their first three matches while scoring seven goals and conceding none.

Confidence surged. Then the rhythm disappeared. One draw and two defeats in their final three fixtures left them 12th in the standings, short of automatic qualification.

Domestic form told a similar story. A bright start in the Turkish Super Lig faded sharply, prompting the dismissal of Thomas Reis and the arrival of Thorsten Fink.

The German coach steadied the ship in Europe with that first leg victory over Shkendija, but last weekend’s goalless draw against bottom side Fatih Karagumruk highlighted the inconsistency that continues to shadow the team.

At home, however, Samsunspor have looked far more assured. Two of their three league phase victories at Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu came by commanding 3-0 scorelines. Their only defeat there was a tight 2-1 loss to AEK Athens.

The numbers suggest they are comfortable on their own turf and capable of protecting a slim advantage.

Shkendija’s task is clear and daunting. The Macedonian champions lost all three of their away matches in the league phase, scoring no goals.

That statistic alone underlines the scale of the challenge.

They scraped into the playoff round after finishing 22nd with two wins, one draw and three defeats, progressing only on goal difference. Yet domestic momentum offers encouragement.

The Ballists have won five straight league matches, including all three played in 2026.

Arbin Zejnullai’s 89th-minute winner at the weekend served as an immediate response to the first-leg setback.

It restored belief and handed coach Jeton Beqiri fresh hope that his side can produce something historic in their first appearance in the main draw of a major UEFA competition.

Team news may tilt the balance further toward the hosts. Samsunspor remain stretched by injuries. Bedirhan Cetin and Tanguy Coulibaly are sidelined with knee problems.

Afonso Sousa is still recovering from an ankle issue, while Emre Kilinc is out with a calf tear. Tahsin Bulbul and Elayis Tavsan are also expected to miss out.

Shkendija, by contrast, arrive close to full strength. Liridon Latifi and Aleksander Trumci return from suspension after missing the first leg, giving Beqiri additional options.

Veteran striker Besart Ibraimi, still searching for his first goal in this season’s competition, is set to lead the line as the visitors chase a turnaround.