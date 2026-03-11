Samsunspor step onto the European stage Thursday night chasing a slice of club history.

The Turkish side host Rayo Vallecano at Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League round-of-16 tie, hoping home support can push them closer to a first-ever quarterfinal appearance in a major European competition.

Standing in their way is a Rayo team with slightly deeper continental pedigree.

The Madrid-based club famously reached the UEFA Cup quarterfinals in the 2000-01 season and now arrive in northern Türkiye determined to take control of the tie before the return leg in Spain.

European comfort

Samsunspor’s path to the last 16 was not straightforward. An inconsistent league-phase campaign forced the Turkish side into a knockout play-off, but Thorsten Fink’s team responded in emphatic fashion.

The Red Lightning swept aside North Macedonian club Shkendija 5-0 on aggregate, including a commanding 4-0 victory at home that showcased their ability to dominate on European nights.

Yet their domestic form tells a different story.

Samsunspor sit eighth in the Süper Lig, 14 points off the European qualification places, and arrive for Thursday’s clash after a painful 3-2 loss to Fenerbahçe in which they conceded twice late to surrender the result.

That defeat ended a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions, a stretch that included three wins, two draws and five consecutive clean sheets.

Defensive discipline has been a cornerstone of Samsunspor’s European campaign. The Turkish club have kept five clean sheets in eight Conference League matches this season, a record they hope will hold firm against one of the competition’s most dangerous attacking teams.

Thursday’s meeting also carries a sense of novelty. It will mark the first competitive encounter between Samsunspor and a Spanish club, while Rayo Vallecano are facing Turkish opposition for the first time in their history.

Rayo's firepower

Rayo Vallecano earned a direct place in the round of 16 after finishing fifth in the league phase with four wins, one draw and one defeat.

Iñigo Pérez’s side were among the most prolific teams in that stage, scoring 13 goals. Only AEK Athens managed more.

Despite that attacking strength, Rayo have struggled to replicate their form away from home. They recorded just one victory on the road during the league phase and conceded five of their seven goals in those matches.

Their travel woes have continued domestically. A 1-1 draw at Sevilla in La Liga last weekend extended Rayo’s winless away run to five matches across all competitions, a stretch that includes three defeats and two draws.

Injury headaches

Samsunspor enter the match with a lengthy injury list.

Jaurès Assoumou remains sidelined with an unspecified issue, while Bedirhan Çetin continues recovering from a knee injury and Afonso Sousa is out with an ankle problem. Ali Badra Diabaté, Saikuba Jarju, Yalçın Kayan, Emre Kılınç, Elayis Tavşan, Efe Berat Toruz and veteran full-back Zeki Yavru are also unavailable.

Despite those absences, the hosts still possess one of the competition’s most dangerous finishers. Forward Marius Mouandilmadji arrives in red-hot form and currently leads the Conference League Golden Boot race with seven goals in eight appearances.

Discipline could also play a role. Yunus Emre Çift and Rick van Drongelen are both one booking away from suspension and would miss the second leg if cautioned.

Rayo Vallecano have their own concerns. Midfielder Pathe Ciss is recovering from a knee knock suffered in the recent win over Oviedo, while Diego Méndez remains a long-term absentee as he continues rehabilitation. Carlos Martin is also unavailable, limiting options in attack.

Several key Rayo players must also tread carefully. Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, playmaker Isi Palazon, captain Oscar Valentin and veteran midfielder Oscar Trejo are all one booking away from suspension ahead of the return leg.