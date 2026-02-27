Samsunspor have rewritten their European story, advancing to the last 16 of a UEFA competition for the first time and asserting itself on the continental stage.

The Turkish side overwhelmed KF Shkendija 5-0 on aggregate in the knockout play-offs, beginning with a controlled 1-0 away win on Feb. 19 and finishing with a dominant 4-0 triumph at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium on Thursday.

Samsunspor’s performance combined high possession, relentless pressing, and ruthless finishing, building on a strong league-phase showing where they won their first three matches without conceding a goal.

This historic run is a milestone for Turkish football. Samsunspor earned the right to compete in Europe after finishing third in the 2024-25 Turkish Süper Lig, their first continental campaign since the Intertoto Cup era in the 1990s.

The club now joins a competitive round of 16 field featuring a mix of established European sides and emerging challengers.

The league-phase top eight who qualified directly include Strasbourg, Rakow Czestochowa, AEK Athens, Sparta Prague, Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar Donetsk, Mainz 05 and AEK Larnaca.

These seeded sides earned home advantage for the second leg of the round of 16 and enter the draw as favorites on paper, yet the knockout stage promises unpredictability.

Eight teams survived the intense play-off round to join the seeded clubs.

AZ Alkmaar crushed Noah 4-1 on aggregate, while Celje edged Drita 6-4 in a high-scoring tie. Crystal Palace progressed 3-1 against Zrinjski Mostar, showcasing Premier League experience, and Fiorentina survived a dramatic 5-4 win over Jagiellonia Białystok after extra time, highlighting their resilience and Serie A pedigree. Lech Poznan dispatched KuPS Kuopio 3-0, Rijeka overcame Omonia Nicosia 4-1, and Sigma Olomouc edged Lausanne Sport 3-2.

Samsunspor’s emphatic victory completed the line-up, combining youthful energy with tactical discipline.

The round of 16 draw will take place Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, where seeded league-phase teams will be paired with unseeded play-off winners without any country protection, meaning teams from the same association could face each other.

First-leg fixtures are set for 11-12 March, with return legs on 18-19 March. If a tie is level after 90 minutes of the second leg, 30 minutes of extra time follows, and penalties will decide the winner.

The away goals rule has been abolished, increasing the stakes for every goal scored.