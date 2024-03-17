Beşiktaş head coach Fernando Santos has affirmed his commitment to the team, stating that he has no intentions of resigning despite the recent string of poor results.

Speaking after the Black Eagles' latest Süper Lig setback, a 2-1 defeat to Antalyaspor, the veteran gaffer expressed his belief that the recent matches against Galatasaray and Antalyaspor were among the best since he took charge.

Santos praised the team's initial efforts but acknowledged the early setback of conceding two goals.

Despite a strong reaction and control in the second half, including quick attacks and numerous chances, the Istanbul-based side could not score.

Santos believed the match deserved a draw but noted that in football, outcomes can be unpredictable and judged solely by the final result.

Regarding his future with the team, Santos said, "The thought of resignation is not on my mind right now. The results have been poor in the last three matches, but I can say that the matches against Galatasaray and today were the best we have played since I arrived. We didn't deserve to lose today or against Galatasaray. When we took over, things were going well. Of course, when you don't get results, it feels bad, that's natural. We will build on our second-half performances. We will try to spread these performances to future matches. When you lose a match, the chance of finishing third becomes difficult, but we still have a chance. I trust this group of players, and we must be together with them. Our goal is third place and the cup. I believe we will achieve these goals."

Santos also praised his players, saying, "I never criticize my players. I never say anything about their performances. I trust them, and we must move forward together. Looking at the last match, we were not aggressive, we played slowly, but today, I think we played good football. We weren't good in the first half, but we played a fantastic game in the second half. My players worked hard. If we had scored the 3-2 goal today, our current thoughts would be different. It was a match where we deserved to score 3-2. We deserved it; we did everything we needed to. We will achieve our two goals this season together."

Santos expressed deep dissatisfaction with the loss, emphasizing that losing is unacceptable to him.

He highlighted the team's commitment to Beşiktaş and the shared disappointment among fans and players.

Despite the challenges, he stressed the need to remain positive and resilient, acknowledging the fans' frustrations.

Santos praised the team's performance in recent matches, recognizing the unpredictable nature of football. He vowed to finish the league strong, united with the fans.

Since assuming the helm at Beşiktaş from Rıza Çalımbay, who faced a challenging spell before his dismissal, Santos has found himself in the eye of a storm.

Despite his appointment, the Black Eagles have struggled to quench their glory thirst both domestically and on the continental stage.

Beşiktaş's hopes for glory in the Conference League were dashed and their performance in the Süper Lig has been equally disheartening.

Currently occupying fourth place in the league standings, they trail leaders Galatasaray by a significant 32-point margin.