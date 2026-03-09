Fenerbahçe president Sadettin Saran called for a fair competitive environment in Turkish football after his team produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat Samsunspor 3-2 and keep their Süper Lig title hopes alive.

The Matchday 25 clash at Chobani Stadium delivered high drama from start to finish as the Yellow Canaries overturned a two-goal deficit to snatch victory in stoppage time.

Samsunspor stunned the home crowd early when Marius Mouandilmadji punished defensive lapses to score twice inside the opening 23 minutes.

The Cameroonian striker opened the scoring in the 11th minute before doubling the visitors’ lead in the 23rd, briefly silencing the packed stadium.

Fenerbahçe responded quickly through Matteo Guendouzi, who pulled one back in the 15th minute with a precise strike from outside the penalty area.

Despite the response, Samsunspor maintained their advantage and carried a 2-1 lead into halftime.

The hosts pushed relentlessly in the second half but struggled to break down a disciplined Samsunspor defense. As the clock ticked toward full time, the match seemed to be slipping away from the title contenders.

Then came the dramatic turnaround.

Dorgeles Nene rose highest in the 89th minute to power home a header from a corner, sending the stadium into a frenzy and setting up a thrilling finish.

Moments later, deep into stoppage time, Sidiki Cherif completed the comeback. Racing onto a quick counterattack in the 95th minute, he calmly finished to seal a stunning 3-2 victory.

The result lifted Fenerbahçe to 57 points, keeping them second in the standings behind leaders Galatasaray in an increasingly tight title race. Samsunspor remained seventh with 32 points as they continue a solid campaign following their promotion in 2023.

Despite the thrilling win, the match was overshadowed by controversy surrounding the officiating of referee Oğuzhan Çakır.

The 27-year-old official, who made his Süper Lig debut in 2023, faced criticism from both teams. Fenerbahçe players confronted him at halftime over what they viewed as inconsistent decisions, including a challenge involving Jayden Oosterwolde on Mouandilmadji that went unpunished.

Samsunspor also voiced frustration, taking to social media to claim the officiating followed a familiar pattern in Istanbul matches. The club pointed to an early incident in which Guendouzi appeared to stamp on Rick van Drongelen without receiving a card.

The controversy comes during a turbulent period for Turkish football as authorities continue investigating a major betting scandal involving referees, players and officials. Prosecutors have filed indictments against 34 individuals, including former Fenerbahçe midfielder Mert Hakan Yandaş, with prison sentences ranging from four to 13 years being sought.

Speaking after the match, Saran praised his team’s determination but admitted the performance itself left room for improvement.

“We are not completely satisfied with the football,” he said. “We will discuss it internally and correct the problems. But we are proud of the players. They fought until the last minute and never gave up. That is the kind of spirit we want.”

Saran, elected as Fenerbahçe’s 38th president in September 2025 after defeating Ali Koç, has pledged to restore the club’s competitive strength and financial stability.

The Turkish American businessman, born in Denver in 1964, built his fortune through sports media and broadcasting via Saran Holding. Since taking office, he has overseen several major transfers, including the high-profile signing of N’Golo Kante from Al Ittihad in January.

Yet his strongest comments after the match focused on refereeing standards.

“We all watched the matches yesterday and today,” Saran said. “Everyone can see what is happening. We want fair competition and a fair environment, but unfortunately, that environment is not being created.”

He warned that the club would continue defending its interests if the situation does not improve.

“We are doing everything we can so that Fenerbahçe’s rights are not taken away, and we will continue to do so,” he said.

Saran also turned his attention to the fans, emphasizing that their support will be vital in the title race.

“We cannot become champions without our supporters,” he said. “We need them behind the team for the full 90 minutes. I trust my players and their fighting spirit. Together, we believe we can become champions.”

Fenerbahçe, who have not won the Süper Lig title since 2014, remain firmly in the hunt with 13 matches left to play.

Crucial derbies against Beşiktaş and Galatasaray still lie ahead, fixtures that could determine whether the Yellow Canaries finally end their long wait for league glory.