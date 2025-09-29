A new era at Fenerbahçe began with passion, goals and a vow of unity.

The Yellow Canaries snapped a frustrating three-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Antalyaspor on Sunday, lifting the weight of recent struggles and offering a glimpse of the spirit demanded by newly elected president Sadettin Saran.

Anderson Talisca and Sebastian Szymanski struck in the second half at Ülker Stadium to secure three points in the Süper Lig’s seventh week, but the night was about more than the scoreboard.

It marked the first league match under Saran, the Turkish-American businessman and media mogul whose election just seven days earlier ended the seven-year tenure of Ali Koç.

Message of fire and fight

Breaking his self-imposed rule of silence after matches, Saran addressed the media, framing the victory as proof of the attitude he promised during the campaign.

“Normally, I won’t be a president who speaks after games,” he said. “But today was my first. During the election, I told you: we will be a team that dives headfirst into tackles. You saw that spirit tonight. Motivation makes the difference and we will overcome obstacles one by one.”

Saran insisted the squad’s renewed sense of “love and self-confidence” was no accident. He revealed regular talks with players to reinforce the club’s family-like bond and his willingness to accept results as long as the effort is fearless.

“I told them: even if we lose, as long as you give everything – every tackle, every sprint – I will never be upset,” he said. “This is the Fenerbahçe I believe in.”

Locker room energy

Reports from inside the stadium suggested Saran delivered a rousing speech in the dressing room before kickoff, setting the tone for the side’s intensity on the pitch.

His hands-on style marks a sharp contrast with previous leadership, drawing praise from fans and pundits.

Clips of his post-match remarks circulated widely on Turkish social media, many celebrating his energy and commitment.

Head coach Domenico Tedesco also welcomed the president’s early involvement. “He wants to support us in every way,” Tedesco said. “That motivation is already being felt by the team.”

A new chapter in the title race

The win steadied Fenerbahçe after weeks of unease and strengthened their pursuit of Süper Lig rivals Galatasaray and Beşiktaş.

For Saran, who received 12,325 votes in last week’s election, it was an opening statement as the club’s 38th president.

His background as both a former athlete and head of Saran Holding – a sports broadcasting giant – has raised expectations that he can marry business acumen with competitive ambition.

Talisca’s goal, his first since returning to Turkish football and Szymanski’s insurance strike embodied the mix of new arrivals and established names Saran hopes to rally into a title-challenging force.

But he made clear that trophies will require more than talent.

“If we don’t unite,” he said, “we can’t become champions. But if we fight as one, we will grow stronger with every match.”