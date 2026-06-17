FIFA’s revamped World Cup pre-match ceremony was subtly altered during Saudi Arabia’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay on Tuesday to accommodate strict protocols tied to the Saudi national flag, which bears the Islamic declaration of faith.

The Group H match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami featured the tournament’s new opening routine, where full squads gather at midfield as oversized national flags are laid across the pitch before kick-off. But in this fixture, a notable adjustment stood out.

Saudi Arabia’s flag was not placed on the grass. Instead, flag bearers held it aloft throughout the ceremony. Uruguay’s flag was also kept raised to maintain symmetry.

The decision stems from Saudi protocol, which treats the flag as a sacred symbol because it carries the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith. Under those rules, the flag must never touch the ground or be displayed in a way that could be seen as disrespectful.

FIFA’s adaptation ensured compliance with those sensitivities while preserving the format of its new fan-focused pre-match presentation.

On the pitch, the match ended level after Saudi Arabia took the lead through Abdulelah Al-Amri before Maximiliano Araújo struck late to secure a point for Uruguay.

The game also featured controversy in stoppage time after the referee ended play while Uruguay were still attacking, then signaled full time moments later as Saudi Arabia broke forward.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia drew scrutiny under new tournament guidance after team officials delivered instructions during a stoppage for an apparent goalkeeper injury, a scenario FIFA had warned would no longer allow tactical regrouping.

Referees, however, have limited authority to sanction such situations during play.

FIFA had already introduced the pre-match format across the tournament, featuring giant flags, full-team anthems, and post-anthem handshakes, part of an effort to enhance atmosphere and fan engagement.

Some matches have also seen minor delays as the ceremony runs longer than traditional pre-kickoff routines.

Saudi Arabia next face Spain in Group H play.