Saudi Arabia will participate in the next two editions of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the national team announced Thursday, following the country’s selection as the host of the 2034 World Cup.

The 2025 Gold Cup, the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean, will take place from June 14 to July 6 in the U.S. and Canada.

Concacaf confirmed it will continue its tradition of inviting a global guest to the 2025 and 2027 tournaments after Qatar competed as a guest in the previous two editions following its 2022 World Cup hosting.

"The national team will participate in the 2025 and 2027 editions of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, starting with the next one, to be held in the United States and Canada from June 14 to July 6," the Saudi national team said in a statement.

CONCACAF explained it will begin "an important partnership in 2025" with the Saudi Football Federation as part of an agreement signed with the Asian Confederation.

"This will include the Saudi Arabian Men’s National Team participating in the Gold Cup as a guest, collaboration on football development and CSR initiatives, and significant knowledge sharing between the region that will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the nation recently awarded hosting rights for the 2034 global showpiece," it added.

The global football governing body, FIFA, officially awarded the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia last Wednesday, with the sole bid for the tournament confirmed by acclamation.