La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly facing a major offer as Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. is open to a Saudi Arabian deal exceeding 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), sources told Reuters on Monday.

The 24-year-old was approached by officials from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), who gauged his interest in joining the Saudi Pro League (SPL) on a lucrative five-year contract worth approximately 200 million euros per season, plus bonuses.

The package also includes a separate 10-year contract to become an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup, which will be hosted in Saudi Arabia, though these terms and financial details are yet to be finalized.

While an official offer has not yet been made, Vinicius has not ruled out the move and has given PIF permission to approach Real Madrid.

Despite being "happy and motivated" in Madrid, Vinicius and his representatives are carefully considering the substantial offer.

Sources close to the player indicate that Real Madrid have shown no interest in negotiating a transfer, emphasizing the player's one billion euro buyout clause.

Neither Real Madrid nor PIF responded to requests for comment.

Saudi Arabia is keen to be taken seriously as a football powerhouse, launching a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project. PIF now owns 75% of the capital in the country’s top clubs: Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, and Al Nassr.

The most notable Saudi transfer to date saw Al Hilal spend 90 million euros on forward Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

With Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, PIF previously attempted to sign France captain Kylian Mbappe for Al Ahli last year. Mbappe, however, declined the offer and joined Real Madrid in June.

The proposed deal for Vinicius is understood to mirror the offer made to Mbappe. Should he move, Vinicius would join Al Ahli, teaming up with former Premier League stars Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.

Vinicius, who signed an extension with Real Madrid in 2022, is under contract until 2027 and is a contender for the Ballon d'Or after helping Real secure a Champions League and La Liga double last season.