Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has deepened its ties with global football, becoming an official tournament supporter of the FIFA World Cup while reaffirming its long-term push to expand investment across global sport, even as it reins in some high-profile ventures.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom’s powerful sovereign wealth fund, said sport remains a “priority sector” and that football sits at the center of Saudi Arabia’s broader economic transformation strategy.

The announcement strengthens its relationship with FIFA, as the fund continues to position itself as a major force in global sport.

The deal, which covers North America and Asia, did not disclose financial terms but adds another layer to Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in world football.

It comes as the country prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, its most significant sporting prize to date, and builds on previous involvement in FIFA’s Club World Cup.

At the same time, PIF has begun to scale back certain investments, most notably confirming this month it will not continue funding LIV Golf, the breakaway circuit it bankrolled with billions of dollars.

The move has prompted questions over whether the kingdom is adjusting the pace and scope of its sports investment strategy.

The fund’s sporting footprint remains extensive. Its SURJ Sports Investment arm holds a stake in DAZN, which broadcast FIFA’s Club World Cup, further embedding Saudi capital in the sport’s media economy.

FIFA itself reported that broadcasting rights generated more than $1 billion in annual revenue in 2025, underscoring why media and football remain tightly linked in its commercial model.

Football has been central to Saudi Arabia’s diversification strategy away from oil dependence.

That push has included high-profile signings such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema to the domestic league, along with the acquisition of Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Securing the 2034 World Cup remains the clearest marker of its sporting ambitions.

Beyond football and golf, Saudi Arabia has expanded into boxing, Formula One, and tennis, hosting major global events as part of a broader strategy to build a diversified sports economy.

PIF officials insist the commitment remains firm. “PIF continues to expand its global footprint in sport, with football at the heart of this growth,” said Mohamed AlSayyad, head of corporate brand at the fund.

In a further sign of expansion, Saudi Arabia will launch its first professional Twenty20 cricket league in October.

The six-team competition will feature international stars alongside emerging players, with retired India batter Yuvraj Singh serving as ambassador.

Organisers say the league aims to develop cricket across the Gulf and deliver a global broadcast product, with venues, franchises, and commercial partners to be announced.