Former Juventus President Andrea Agnelli was handed a 16-month ban and hefty fines by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Sports Court on Monday.

The punishment stems from irregularities discovered in player payment practices during Agnelli's tenure at the helm of the Old Lady.

This is not the first time Agnelli has faced consequences for his involvement in financial corruption allegations surrounding unfair capital gains and player transfer values at Juventus.

Previously banned for 24 months, the former club president now faces additional penalties related to the improper handling of player salaries.

The FIGC released a statement confirming Agnelli's 16-month deprivation of rights and a substantial fine of 60,000 euros ($66,000).

The disciplinary breach encompasses violations concerning player salary movements, player-agent relationships and partnerships with other clubs during Agnelli's tenure at Juventus.

Meanwhile, reports in the Italian press suggest that Juventus may voluntarily withdraw from participation in the UEFA Europa Conference League this year to preempt potential repercussions from UEFA's ongoing investigation.

The "Prisma" investigation, initiated by the Turin Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in May 2021, has delved into the financial records of Juventus for the periods 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

Searches were conducted at the club's offices in Turin, Milan, and Rome in November 2021 and March 2022.

Key figures such as Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro and Federico Bernardeschi, who were associated with the club during the specified periods, provided testimonies as part of the inquiry.

Media reports indicate that prosecutors have uncovered financial irregularities, including unjust gains and incomplete or false statements, primarily relating to player transfers and salaries, in Juventus' financial accounts from 2019 to 2021.

In October 2022, the attorney general concluded their investigation, prompting then-club President Andrea Agnelli and his management to resign on Nov. 28, 2022, in a bid to safeguard the club's interests.

Furthermore, UEFA initiated its own investigation on Dec. 1, 2022, probing potential breaches of financial fair play and club license regulations by Juventus.

The Turin Public Prosecutor's Office's ongoing inquiry prompted the FIGC to reopen its investigation into unfair capital gains and transfer values, which had previously been closed in May 2022.

On Dec. 22, 2022, new information emerged, leading to renewed scrutiny of Juventus and eight other clubs.

Following the investigation, the FIGC Sports Judge exonerated eight clubs on Jan. 20 and imposed a 15-point deduction on Juventus.

Former Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici received a 30-month ban, while ex-President Andrea Agnelli, former manager Maurizio Arrivabene, and Pavel Nedved were each penalized with 24 months, with Nedved's punishment partially suspended.

Juventus appealed the penalty, resulting in the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) Arbitration Board overturning the 15-point deduction on April 20 and returning the case to the FIGC for reconsideration. On May 22, the FIGC reviewed the matter again, leading to a revised penalty of 10 points for the black-and-white club.

Pavel Nedved and six other lower-level executives were acquitted of any wrongdoing.

Moreover, FIGC launched a separate investigation in January into Juventus' player salary payments during the 2019-2021 season.

In order to avoid sporting penalties stemming from this inquiry, the club reached an agreement with the FIGC for a swift trial and agreed to pay a fine of 718,240 euros ($789,220) on May 30.

However, Agnelli did not opt for a fast-track trial, potentially facing further consequences as a result.