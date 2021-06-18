It was another day another goal for Czech Republic's prolific striker Patrik Schick, albeit from the penalty spot as his solitary name on the scoresheet won his national team a draw and a point against World Cup finalist Croatia in the heated competition of Euro 2020.

Croatian defender Dejan Lovren accidentally caught Schick in the face during an aerial battle in the penalty box. After a VAR review of the incident where the referee watched it from the pitch-side monitor, a penalty was awarded to Czech Republic.

Schick cleanly and confidently scored from the spot on 37th, sending the ball and the keeper in opposite directions.

Croatia later got back on its feet, and at the very start of the second half Ivan Perisic provided the goal they were looking for.

From a quickly taken free-kick Perisic cut inside and smashed his shot into the far side of the net on 47th.

The remainder of the second half was tense but without changes to scoreline as the match ended in a draw.

The result sees both Czech Republic and Croatia retain their positions in Group D as 1st and 3rd respectively, but that might change as England and Scotland, the other two teams in the group, kick off later tonight.