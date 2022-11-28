As we head toward the winter transfer window, rumors concerning Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who currently dons Spor Toto Süper Lig's Galatasaray's red and yellow colors, continue with numerous clubs from the Spanish top tier and Serie A clubs showing interest in the player's services.

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain are one of the renowned teams that reportedly pounded on Inter Milan's door repeatedly to swap Mauro Icardi for Lautaro Martinez to strengthen their offensive line.

It has been reported that the Parisians have offered 60 million euros ($62.69 million) on top of Icardi to bring Martinez, who has produced eight goals and five assists in 21 games for Inter this season, to the Parc de Princes.

Reports have also claimed that Inter are targeting a 100 million euro release clause for the Argentina talent, who is currently playing alongside Lionel Messi at the World Cup in Qatar, but there has yet to be an agreement at the table.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have been lacking goals in the current La Liga campaign, which left them standing one-footed at fifth position before the winter international break.

According to reports, Atleti's gaffer Diego Simeone had requested a lethal striker of Romelu Lukaku's caliber but has questioned his suitability considering the fact that he has been sidelined due to injury.

As a result, the closest alternative he has in mind is obviously Mauro Icardi and has thrown his hat into the ring.

It has to be taken into account that Mauro Icardi has played 460 minutes in six games with the Lions this season and netted four goals and provided three assists.

As of now, only two clubs are active for Icardi's transfer but other European clubs have been keeping close track of the situation.

Data from Transfermarkt indicates that Mauro Icardi, whose market value was estimated at 100 million euros in 2018, is now worth 17.5 million euros.

As of this year, the striker, who holds dual citizenship with Italy and Argentina, earns 6.75 million euros, which is split between PSG (6 million euros) and Galatasaray (750,000 euros).