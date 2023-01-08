Fatih Karakuş, assistant coach of Türkiye's Amputee Football National Team, has stated that establishing a solid foundation is the key to success in this unique sport.

The coach opined that the facilities recently constructed by clubs and municipalities would undoubtedly yield even greater triumphs in amputee football.

Karakuş also stated that the most critical factor for amputee football was the facility and that they could significantly contribute to the sport with the youth with the infrastructure. He also expressed his gratitude to the mayor of southern Gaziantep province's Şahinbey, Mehmet Tahmazoğlu, for constructing the state-of-the-art facility specifically designed for the disabled, which he described as exemplary in Europe, with its indoor and outdoor spaces tailored to their needs.

He mused that with superior facilities, more talented players could be trained, and they could make a more meaningful contribution to the amputee football landscape as they would be provided with better conditions to thrive.

Ömer Güleryüz, an inspiring figure of the Amputee National Football Team, proclaimed that the backing provided by the local authorities to this sector is immensely crucial. He said the facility erected in Gaziantep was an exemplar for other clubs and that numerous clubs and municipalities took action and created a similar facility after seeing this site.

He effused that, to his recollection, this was the first facility of amputee football and that it was "imposing" with its changing rooms and field, adding that it was a "splendid place."

He also remarked that, in the past, the field had to be leased or lines had to be re-drawn in sprawling fields, which was quite arduous, but that such a facility had now been constructed. Other clubs had begun to follow suit, ultimately allowing the athletes to work more productively.

He resoundingly concluded that the availability of such facilities had yielded tremendous success throughout Europe, both in terms of international teams and local clubs.

National athlete Muhammet Yeğin proclaimed that the facilities provided invaluable assistance to the athletes.

Yeğin stated that the sport had an important place in the world and expressed that it was nice to have a field and facility just for amputee football, describing it as an example to be noted.

He added that other clubs had been coming to get information and that all of the Süper Lig teams were building facilities, noting that training and match times had been limited before the new facilities, which had hindered both the club and players.