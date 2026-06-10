Senegal’s football federation (FSF) on Tuesday clarified social media footage showing its World Cup squad undergoing security checks on an airport tarmac after the images prompted accusations of discriminatory treatment.

The videos, which circulated online, showed Senegal players being screened by airport security before traveling from Raleigh, North Carolina, to San Antonio, Texas, ahead of a warm-up friendly against Saudi Arabia.

In response to the criticism over the players’ treatment, the FSF said all checks were conducted in compliance with applicable airport security regulations and were part of an arrangement designed to expedite travel.

“As part of the logistical arrangements for the trip, the bus transporting the national team left the hotel in Raleigh and went directly to the airport tarmac,” the federation said in a statement.

“This procedure allowed players and staff to complete all security and police checks at the foot of the aircraft, without passing through the usual airport terminal areas and boarding lounges.

“This arrangement was primarily intended to optimize the delegation’s travel time and facilitate boarding onto the private flight bound for San Antonio.”

A 10-man Senegal side was held to a goalless draw by Saudi Arabia in the friendly on Tuesday.

Senegal open their World Cup campaign against France on June 16 in New Jersey. They also face Norway at the same venue on June 22 and Iraq in Toronto on June 26 in Group I matches.