It was a night to remember for Senegal on Sunday as it was crowned Africa Cup of Nations champion for the first time after beating Egypt 4-2 in penalties in a match that finished goalless even after extra time.

Sadio Mane made up for a first-half penalty miss by converting the winning spot-kick in the shoot-out.

Mane had squandered the chance to put Senegal ahead inside seven minutes in Yaounde when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved from Mohanad Lasheen in the shootout to allow Mane the chance to seal the win and gain just reward for Senegal, who had been by far the better side in the final but spurned numerous opportunities to win the game.

Egypt had their goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal to thank for getting them into the shootout as he was outstanding in keeping Senegal at bay in what was the fourth time in as many games they had played extra time in energy-sapping conditions at the Stade d'Olembe.

Egypt were chasing a record-extending eighth title.

Ismaila Sarr was handed his first start for Senegal at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Sunday's final against Egypt as Liverpool stars Mane and Mohamed Salah went head to head.

Watford winger Sarr arrived in Cameroon injured and made his first appearance in the quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea, coming off the bench to score in a 3-1 victory.

Sarr also came on as a substitute in the semi-final win over Burkina Faso, convincing coach Aliou Cisse to select him ahead of Bamba Dieng on the right wing in the only change to their line-up.

Mane was selected to play on the other side of the attack for a Senegal side looking to win the Cup of Nations for the first time.

Egypt had won the title a record seven times, although skipper Salah was looking for his first AFCON crown having made his Pharaohs debut in 2011, a year after they were last African champions.

Emam Ashour of Zamalek replaced the suspended right-back Omar Kamal in the only change to the Egypt team that started their semi-final against Cameroon, which they won on penalties.

Coach Carlos Queiroz was suspended after being shown a red card on the touchline in that game.