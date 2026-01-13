The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached its sharp end and a familiar heavyweight clash awaits as Senegal and Egypt meet in the semifinals in Tangier on Wednesday, a duel shaped as much by control and cohesion as by star power.

Both sides arrive with four wins from five matches, yet their paths could hardly look more different.

Senegal have moved through the tournament with authority, balance and clarity. Egypt, by contrast, have survived on fine margins, late goals and individual brilliance, often walking a tightrope.

Senegal, ranked second in Africa behind hosts Morocco, are chasing a third AFCON final in the last four editions and a chance to reclaim continental supremacy.

Pape Thiaw’s side set the tone early, cruising through the group stage unbeaten with two wins and a draw, before easing past Sudan 3-1 in the round of 16 and grinding out a disciplined 1-0 win over Mali in the quarterfinals.

The numbers underline their control.

Eleven goals in five matches highlight a fluid, multi-source attack, while three clean sheets and just two goals conceded reflect a defence that has rarely bent, let alone broken.

Senegal have looked comfortable dictating tempo, managing games and striking when it matters.

History also leans their way.

The Lions of Teranga have won three of the last five meetings with Egypt, including a decisive victory that knocked the Pharaohs out of World Cup contention in 2022.

More telling still, Egypt have managed just one goal against Senegal across those five encounters, a statistic that will not be lost on either bench.

Egypt’s journey has been far less serene.

The seven-time champions mirrored Senegal’s group-stage record, two wins and a draw, but needed stoppage-time drama to beat Zimbabwe, a penalty to edge South Africa and settled for a scoreless draw against Angola.

The knockout rounds followed a similar script: extra time was required to eliminate Benin, while a quarterfinal against Côte d’Ivoire slipped from comfort to chaos before ending 3-2.

Those narrow escapes have exposed defensive and game-management issues Senegal will be eager to exploit.

As ever, Senegal’s rhythm flows through talisman Sadio Mane.

The forward has yet to dominate the scoresheet but leads by creation, tallying three assists, the most for Senegal and second-most at the tournament.

Goals have been shared across the squad, with Iliman Ndiaye striking decisively in the quarterfinal and Nicolas Jackson pushing for a recall after limited minutes in recent outings.

In midfield, Pape Gueye’s energy and control remain vital, having already delivered a brace earlier in the competition.

For Egypt, the equation is simpler and heavier. Everything tilts toward Mohamed Salah.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Ivory Coast at Adrar Stadium, Agadir, Morocco, Jan. 10, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The Liverpool star has four goals in five matches, sits firmly in the Golden Boot race and stands one strike away from becoming Egypt’s joint all-time top scorer at AFCON, alongside Hassan El-Shazly.

His individual duel with former teammate Mane adds another layer to an already loaded contest.

Egypt will, however, be weakened at the back.

Defender Mohamed Hamdi is sidelined with a knee injury, likely handing Ahmed Fatouh another start after his unfortunate own goal in the quarterfinal.

Omar Marmoush, who netted his second goal of the tournament last time out, is expected to lead the line, though he faces a Senegal defence that has been among the competition’s most disciplined.