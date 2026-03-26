Senegal have taken their fight for the Africa Cup of Nations crown to the highest legal stage in sport, challenging a stunning ruling that rewrote one of African football’s most dramatic finals weeks after the final whistle.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed it has received an appeal from the Senegalese Football Federation against the Confederation of African Football and Morocco’s federation, after a decision that stripped Senegal of their title and handed the trophy to the hosts.

At the center of the dispute is a final that seemed settled under the floodlights in Rabat, only to be reopened in a boardroom. Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time on January 18, but CAF later ruled that a temporary walk-off by Senegal’s players during a late penalty controversy amounted to a breach of regulations, overturning the result into a 3-0 forfeit defeat.

Senegal’s appeal asks CAS to nullify that ruling and reinstate them as champions, setting up a landmark case that could redefine the balance between sporting results and administrative authority.

Chaos at the decisive moment

The final’s turning point came deep in stoppage time with the score locked at 0-0. Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty after a VAR review for a challenge on Brahim Diaz by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

What followed was a breakdown in control. Senegal’s players left the pitch in protest, furious at the decision, while sections of the crowd threatened to spill onto the field. Play was halted for nearly 20 minutes in scenes that drew global attention.

Calm eventually returned, led in part by captain Sadio Mane, who persuaded teammates to resume. When the match restarted, Diaz missed the penalty, a moment that shifted the emotional weight of the contest.

Senegal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 final match between Senegal and Morocco, Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 18, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Senegal seized that momentum. In extra time, Pape Gueye struck the decisive goal, sealing what appeared to be a hard-fought and historic victory.

The ruling that changed the narrative

Weeks later, CAF intervened with a decision that stunned the football world. Citing tournament regulations, it ruled that Senegal’s walk-off, even though temporary and followed by a completed match, constituted a violation severe enough to forfeit the game.

The governing body converted the 1-0 result into a 3-0 loss and awarded Morocco the title, leaning on strict interpretation of rules designed to prevent teams from abandoning matches.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe defended the process and emphasized that all parties have the right to seek resolution through CAS, signaling that the final outcome now rests with sport’s highest legal authority.

Beyond the result

The case cuts deeper than a single match. It raises fundamental questions about whether football’s outcomes should remain final once decided on the pitch, or whether governing bodies can retroactively alter them through regulatory enforcement.

For Senegal, the argument centers on completion. The team returned, played on and won within the structure of the game.

For CAF, the initial act of leaving the field undermined the integrity of the competition, regardless of what followed.

That tension now sits at the heart of the CAS proceedings.

Players and perception

While officials debate statutes and precedent, the emotional truth of the final remains unchanged for those involved.

Senegal’s players celebrated with the trophy, believing they had secured their second continental crown.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye publicly reinforced that sentiment, insisting the experience in Rabat cannot be erased.

Morocco’s perspective is more complex. Their players endured defeat in real time, only to be awarded the title weeks later.

For some, it represents justice through the rules. For others, it lacks the authenticity that comes with winning on the field.

What CAS will decide

CAS has indicated it will handle the appeal as swiftly as possible, though the legal and sporting implications suggest a detailed process.

The verdict could set a precedent not only for African football but for global governance, particularly in cases where discipline and competition intersect.

If Senegal’s appeal succeeds, it would reaffirm the principle that matches are ultimately decided by play.

If CAF’s ruling stands, it could mark a shift toward stricter enforcement of regulations, even at the cost of rewriting completed results.