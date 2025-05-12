Serdal Adalı was re-elected as president of Beşiktaş after defeating challenger Gürkan Aksoy in a tightly contested general assembly.

The vote, held at the Ataköy Athletics Arena on May 11, saw approximately 5,500 of the 27,588 paying members cast their ballots. Adalı received 4,648 votes, while Aksoy garnered just 447.

This marks Adalı’s second term at the helm of the club, after taking over the presidency in 2024 when Hasan Arat's administration stepped down. Adalı previously secured the role in an extraordinary congress, defeating Hüseyin Yücel with a commanding 8,901 votes from 13,158 participants.

With a clear majority in all 30 ballot boxes, Adalı's leadership is set to continue until May 2028. His victory signals a new era for Beşiktaş, which now enters a phase of stability and progress under his guidance.

The club's executive and disciplinary committees were also decided during the congress. Gökhan Tiryaki will head the Audit Committee, Devrim Alparslan will lead the Discipline Committee, and Sefa Bağcı will oversee the Election and Registry Committee. These appointments reflect the club's ongoing commitment to organizational strength and transparency.

In his victory speech, Adalı expressed his deep gratitude to the club's members, especially the loyal Beşiktaş supporters. "I thank my family and the Beşiktaş community for their unwavering support," Adalı said. "To the members of the previous management who are stepping down due to professional commitments, your continued support is invaluable."

Looking ahead, Adalı emphasized his vision for the future. "Today marks the beginning of Beşiktaş’s rise. We are entering a period of clear and consistent stability. Our projects and plans are set, and we will deliver them one by one."

Adalı underscored the importance of unity, calling on all Beşiktaş supporters to rally together and focus on the club’s success. "Beşiktaş is Türkiye’s largest club, and together, we will return to the top, winning championships and celebrating victories once more."

Concluding his address, Adalı encouraged the Beşiktaş faithful to raise their black-and-white flags high. "It’s time to unleash the joy we’ve been holding back. Beşiktaş is the greatest, and we will shout that from the rooftops."