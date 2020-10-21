Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 3-2 in a shocking loss for the Spanish powerhouse in a UEFA Champions League match Wednesday.

Shakhtar Donetsk went to Real Madrid without 10 players because several tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

But the Ukrainians did not appear that they needed them in Madrid.

Shakhtar Donetsk led 3-0 at the half at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Brazilian midfielder Tete scored the opener in the 29th minute. Four minutes later Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane doubled the lead with an own goal.

In minute 42, Manor Solomon from Israel made it 3-0.

Real Madrid showed signs of life in the second half when Croatian midfielder Luka Modric fired into the top corner in the 54th minute.

Vinicius Junior narrowed the gap to 2-3, five minutes later.

For the rest of the match, Real Madrid took control of the match, looking for an equalizer.

In the injury time, Real Madrid pulled level but the goal was disallowed with a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review that found Vinicius offside.

Shakhtar Donetsk started Group B with a victory.

"We weren't good enough. We played better in the second half, but it wasn't enough. We need to improve and stick together. It's a tough loss to take but we move on," Modric said in a post-match interview.

Modric added that Shakhtar is a good team and Real Madrid did not underestimate their opponents.