FIFA announced Friday that Colombian superstar Shakira will headline the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup alongside Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy, with the pair set to perform "Dai Dai," the tournament's official song, before the opening match at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca.

The ceremony will begin approximately 90 minutes before hosts Mexico face South Africa on June 11, kicking off the first World Cup jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The performance marks another chapter in Shakira's long-standing relationship with the World Cup, a tournament she has become synonymous with through a series of memorable musical appearances spanning two decades.

"Dai Dai," released on May 14, blends Shakira's Latin pop sound with Burna Boy's globally popular Afrobeats style. The title comes from an Italian expression commonly used to mean "let's go" or "come on," a fitting rallying cry for a tournament expected to unite fans from around the world.

Featuring lyrics in multiple languages, the song celebrates unity, perseverance and cultural diversity, themes FIFA has emphasized throughout its buildup to the expanded 48-team competition.

The track quickly gained momentum following its release, drawing millions of views online and generating viral dance trends across social media platforms. Its accompanying music video, filmed in part at Brazil's famed Maracanã Stadium, includes appearances from football stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Beyond its entertainment value, the song also supports a broader social initiative. Royalties and related proceeds from "Dai Dai" are being directed toward the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football opportunities for children in underserved communities worldwide.

For Shakira, the performance represents a return to familiar territory. Her 2010 World Cup anthem "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" became one of the most successful tournament songs ever recorded, while she also played prominent roles during the 2006 and 2014 editions.

Colombian artist Shakira (L) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino speak during Global Citizen NOW, New York, U.S., May 14, 2026. (EPA Photo)

The opening ceremony lineup reflects the multicultural identity of the 2026 tournament and the diversity of its host nations.

Joining Shakira and Burna Boy on stage will be Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, South African singer Tyla and several major Latin American performers, including Mexican rock band Mana, regional music star Alejandro Fernandez, acclaimed singer Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Belinda and Venezuelan artist Danny Ocean.

The event will unfold at Estadio Azteca, which is set to make history as the first stadium to host World Cup opening matches across three different tournaments.

Shakira's World Cup involvement will not end in Mexico City.

FIFA has also confirmed that she will perform at the tournament's first-ever halftime show during the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Super Bowl-style production will feature fellow global music icons Madonna and South Korean supergroup BTS.

The addition of a halftime show reflects FIFA's increasing effort to expand the tournament's entertainment appeal beyond the action on the field, with organizers expecting the final to attract one of the largest television audiences in sporting history.