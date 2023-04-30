Gerard Pique, former Barcelona player, and Shakira announced their split in June 2022, but almost a year later, the hardest consequences of their separation process seem to be taking a toll, especially on Pique.

Their children, Milan and Sasha, have always been the most sensitive and important issue of their separation agreement.

After a meeting in November, both parties decided that the kids would move in with the singer in Miami in early 2023 for a fresh start in a safe and private environment.

According to Marca, while Pique always wanted his children to stay in Barcelona, he eventually accepted Shakira's proposal.

The main reason being that the visitation regime was flexible, allowing the businessperson to visit his children whenever he wanted, with a minimum of 10 days each month as stipulated in their agreement.

He was also supposed to be with his children during most of the summer and celebrations such as Christmas or Easter.

However, complications have arisen for Pique in seeing his children, and he is worried about not being able to spend the stipulated 10 days with them due to Shakira making it difficult for him.

According to Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez's podcast, Pique might be considering changing the agreement with Shakira or purchasing a property in Florida to spend more time with his children.

The situation has been challenging for Pique, who has always been passionate about his family.

As a devoted father, he wants to make sure that he can spend enough time with his children and maintain a healthy relationship with them.

The couple's split has been challenging for both parties, and it seems like the consequences of the separation process are catching up with them.