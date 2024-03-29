Shakira's latest album release marks a significant moment in her life, especially after parting ways with football star Gerard Pique.

The singer, now promoting her new music, has been candid about her experiences, often referencing Pique in her discussions.

In a recent interview with The Times, Shakira reflected on her 12-year relationship with Pique, revealing, "I put my career on hold for a long time to be with Gerard, so he could pursue his football career."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shakira opened up about the delays in releasing her new album, attributing them to her relationship with Pique. "I just didn't have the time. The husband factor played a role. Now that I'm no longer married, I feel free and able to focus on my work."

The singer's new album, titled "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" ("Women Don't Cry Anymore"), comes seven years after her last release.

The title is drawn from a poignant lyric in Shakira and Bizarrap's song "Music Sessions Vol. 53."

Speaking about the album's theme, Shakira emphasized: "Now is the time for men to shed tears. For too long, women have been expected to cry according to society's script. We've had to conceal our pain from our children and the world."

Despite the challenges of balancing her career with single motherhood, Shakira expressed her newfound drive to create music. "I want to work now. I want to write songs. An impulse that I didn't have before has been awakened."

As she navigates this new chapter in her life, Shakira remains focused on her children, acknowledging, "My children depend on me, and as a single mother, there's no one else at home to help."