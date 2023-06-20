Colombian songstress Shakira, known for her captivating voice and electrifying stage presence, recently bid farewell to her 11-year romance with football sensation Gerard Pique.

As the news of her newfound love interest emerged, rumors began to swirl that Pique swiftly advanced his relationship with his paramour, the enchanting Clara Chia.

Shakira, the energetic performer and doting mother of Pique's two children, has been spotted gracing the glamorous world of Formula 1 races in recent weeks.

Whispers of a budding connection between the sultry songstress and the charismatic American actor Tom Cruise have also echoed through the grapevine, but it seems that the Colombian beauty has currently found herself in the company of none other than Formula 1 speedster Lewis Hamilton.

Sources have revealed that the duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions, their encounters growing increasingly intimate and their connection deepening by the day.

Their burgeoning romance has captivated the attention of onlookers, leaving fans and gossip-mongers alike yearning for more details.

With the revelation of Shakira's alleged involvement with the British racing icon, her former flame Gerard Pique felt compelled to make his own move.

According to reports from Daily Mail, the former Barcelona defender has expedited his path to wedded bliss with his 24-year-old muse, Clara Chia Marti.

Astoundingly, it is rumored that within a mere month, the accomplished 36-year-old football legend plans to exchange vows with his youthful partner.

Spanish media outlets have resoundingly declared, "Gerard Pique and Clara Chia shall soon embark on the journey of matrimony, as the former football sensation and his beloved have made a resolute and momentous decision."

Their love story, birthed from the ashes of a crumbling 11-year affair, has captivated the hearts of admirers across the globe.

Shakira, who is 46 years "young," has bravely weathered the storm of betrayal brought about by Pique's infatuation with the 23-year-old Clara Chia.

The painful dissolution of their once harmonious union has reverberated throughout the tabloid circuit, leaving no page unturned.

Ever the artist, Shakira chose to express her anguish and frustration through her music, weaving sarcastic messages into her heartfelt melodies.

Initially hesitant to publicly address the matter, she found solace in the weight of her words, not only directing her biting remarks towards her former paramour Gerard Pique but also casting a spotlight on Clara Chia, the very individual for whom he left her.