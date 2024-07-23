Before Argentina’s Copa America defense against Colombia, fans craved a moment of respite, much like a Super Bowl halftime spectacle.

When CONMEBOL chose an artist to electrify the halftime show of the final in Miami, Colombian native, Shakira was the obvious pick.

The "Hips don't lie" hitmaker watched with anticipation as James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, and the rest of the Colombian squad defied expectations and reached the final.

While Argentina ultimately claimed the title, Shakira's evening was a resounding success.

Her performance at the Hard Rock Stadium was a highlight of the night.

The seven-minute set captivated the Miami crowd, reinforcing Shakira’s enduring appeal.

Known for her previous high-profile gigs at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014, Shakira continued to prove her worth on the global stage.

However, the show did stir up some debate.

The halftime break extended to 25 minutes, a departure from the usual 15.

This delay drew attention, but it did not overshadow the impact of Shakira’s performance.

Journalist Juan Etchegoyen revealed that Shakira’s fee for those seven minutes was a staggering $2 million, a sum reflecting her star power.

With an estimated net worth of $300 million, the investment was seen as a sound one.

CONMEBOL stands by its choice, confident that Shakira's presence elevated the event.

Her return to Miami, a city that has long celebrated her, reaffirmed her status as a go-to performer for major events.