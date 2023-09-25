Shakira, the Colombian songstress, is back in the limelight with the release of her sizzling new single, "El Jefe," featuring the Mexican band Fuerza Regida.

The song has set the music world on fire, amassing over 23 million views in just two days.

However, what is raising eyebrows even more than the catchy tune is the unexpected cameo from her former nanny, Lili Melgar, who dropped a bombshell about Pique's infidelity.

Shakira's return to the music scene has been nothing short of spectacular since her split with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique.

She has been churning out hit tracks that have been climbing the charts.

With "El Jefe" now on the scene, music enthusiasts are eagerly watching to see how this song performs, especially given the subtle jabs at Pique and his family.

The surprise appearance of Lili Melgar in Shakira's latest track has sent fans into a frenzy.

Melgar has been by Shakira's side since her days with Gerard Pique.

However, the football star terminated her employment without compensation after she revealed his infidelity to the singer.

While fans criticized Pique's actions, his camp argued that since Melgar was Shakira's employee, he had no financial obligations toward her.

According to the latest reports from Marca and Tarde AR, Melgar is poised to receive a hefty sum of over $1 million for her contribution to the song.

This presents a monumental opportunity for Melgar, who was unfairly dismissed by Shakira's ex-partner. It's been alleged that Pique withheld years' worth of payment when he let her go.

Shakira earned accolades for rehiring Melgar after the ordeal, and the nanny has since relocated to Miami to care for the singer's children.

Despite Pique's refusal to pay her, Melgar is now on track for a substantial payday thanks to her appearance in "El Jefe."

Digs at Piques

Shakira has once again aimed at Gerard Pique and his family in her music following their separation.

The Colombian pop star has already fired lyrical shots at the football star in her songs with Bizarrap and Karol G. In her latest track, "El Jefe," she continues the pattern, this time directing her lyrical barbs at her former boyfriend's father.

"They say there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years, but there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not step on the grave."

These words appear to be a pointed reference to Pique's father, who publicly criticized Shakira following her split from Pique.

While it appeared that tensions between Shakira and Pique were easing, this new song threatens to reignite drama between them.

Despite their efforts to find a resolution, the former couple seems unable to mend their differences.