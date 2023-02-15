Almost 10 days since the devastating twin earthquakes rocked Southeastern Türkiye, the whereabouts of Hatayspor's Ghanaian player, Christian Atsu, remains shrouded in mystery. However, new developments have emerged in the search for the missing footballer.

According to the Ghanaian footballer's manager, two pairs of shoes purported to be those of Atsu, were discovered amid the rubble.

As work continues in the rubble, Rönesans Residence, which was tremendously destroyed in the earthquake that struck Hatay, became a symbol of the disaster. No news concerning the fate of Hatayspor's 31-year-old Ghanaian football player has been received.

Search and rescue efforts continue in the wreckage of the residence where the home of Hatayspor's Ghanaian football player Christian Atsu and sporting director Taner Savut are believed to be, Hatay, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2023. (AA Photo)

The buzz surrounding Atsu's situation has been intensifying recently, due to a formerly misguided rumor that he had been located, which was later debunked as untrue.

In the wake of the situation, the player's manager Nana Sechere has made a statement with Spor Arena saying, "It's been a grueling nine days since the devastating earthquake in Hatay, and we still have not been able to locate Christian. Our hearts break for the families affected by this tragedy, and we remain in solidarity with them. I am currently with Christian's family in the earthquake zone, and the destruction is simply heartbreaking. We have been able to locate Christian's room, and yesterday we received news that five more survivors had been identified by thermal cameras. However, in order to be absolutely certain, we must have an image, smell or sound of the person, and so far Christian's whereabouts remain a mystery."

Asked if he had spoken to Hatayspor coach Volkan Demirel, Sechere said, "I didn't see him here, so I don't know if he came."

Earlier last week, Volkan Demirel issued a statement after it was claimed that Atsu had been miraculously recovered from the rubble, saying "There is no news from Christian Atsu and Taner Savut yet. Wouldn't I share this if they were in hospital? I will share as soon as the news breaks."