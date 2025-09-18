Diego Simeone left Anfield with more than a defeat on his record on Wednesday night.

The Atletico Madrid gaffer, ejected after a furious exchange with Liverpool supporters, called on football authorities to extend greater protection to coaches against abuse from the stands.

The Argentine’s eruption came in the 92nd minute when Virgil van Dijk rose above Atletico’s defense to nod home Liverpool’s winner in a thrilling 3-2 Champions League opener.

Simeone turned toward a section behind his dugout, confronting fans he said had spent the entire match hurling insults and making gestures.

Italian referee Maurizio Mariani swiftly sent him down the tunnel.

“I know my reaction isn’t justifiable,” Simeone admitted afterward. “But do you know what it’s like to be insulted for 90 minutes? We talk about fighting racism in football, and rightly so, but we also need to look at this. Managers don’t have the right to respond, and it isn’t easy to endure constant abuse.”

He added that he hoped Liverpool would take steps to identify the supporter and ensure consequences followed. Still, Simeone accepted responsibility: “It’s clear I have to stay calm and put up with it because of the position I hold.”

Simeone defends players’ fightback

The night had begun disastrously for Atletico, conceding twice in the opening six minutes. But Simeone’s side clawed back through Marcos Llorente’s brace, silencing Anfield before Van Dijk’s decisive header.

“We were unlucky with the first goal, but the lads showed spirit and quality,” Simeone said. “We had the match on the edge until a great goal from Virgil left us with a bitter taste.”

Slot savors late drama but wants more ruthlessness

Liverpool manager Arne Slot preferred the spotlight to shine on the match itself. His team have now strung together five straight wins across the league and Europe, each secured with goals after the 80th minute.

“It’s not only mentality, it’s also how fit and prepared we are,” Slot said. “The players find a way to push one more time.”

Yet the Dutchman was quick to point out flaws. British-record signing Alexander Isak earned his first start as Liverpool’s new-look attack found rhythm, but wastefulness in front of goal forced another late escape.

“This game should not have gone to a late winner,” Slot said. “We had so many great attacks where we could have finished it earlier. That’s the story of our season so far, but tonight was on a different level.”