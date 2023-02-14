Last Monday's Kahramanmaraş earthquakes left the sports fraternity in complete disarray, particularly the teams located in the affected cities, prompting more than one team to contemplate pulling out of their respective leagues in order to regroup.

Sivas Belediyespor, one of the teams in the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) 2nd Lig, have made a formal application to the TFF for their withdrawal from the league due to the immense disruption caused by the "disaster of the century."

Following the devastating earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, several football clubs from the region have withdrawn from the league.

However, the TFF has recently opened its doors to teams who wish to leave the competition.

Having been presented with the pertinent information, the Sivas Belediyespor Club management declared to the TFF that they would be unable to remain in the league for the rest of the season, without jeopardizing their rights and entitlements, due to the disastrous earthquake, financial hardship, and the fact that many football players went to their families.

Search and rescue efforts continuing, a week after the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, Hatay, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. (IHA Photo)

However, nothing is solid yet as the federation will render its verdict on the matter.

Sivas Belediyespor, who play in the TFF 2nd Lig have found themselves in dire straits, with a mere 11 points from a paltry 1 win, 8 draws and 13 losses in 22 matches thus far, and are already languishing in the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Sivas Belediyespor Women's Handball Team, who are leading the Turkish Women's Handball 1st League Group A, also sent a letter to the federation to withdraw from the league.