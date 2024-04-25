Since Bülent Uygun took over as the head coach of Sivasspor, the team has not lost a single match against Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş in the Süper Lig.

Having experienced great success as a player and sporting director, and now returning after 15 years as the head coach of Sivasspor, Bülent Uygun has led the team to two wins and two draws against the "Big Four" – Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor.

Under Uygun's leadership, Sivasspor have scored five goals and conceded only three in their matches against Galatasaray, Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe.

Facing Galatasaray in their first test against the Big Four in the 16th week of the league, Uygun's Sivasspor managed to secure a 1-1 draw at home.

In the 23rd week, Sivasspor defeated Beşiktaş 1-0 at home, and in the 32nd week, they triumphed over Trabzonspor with the same scoreline in an away match.

Sivasspor also navigated the crucial match against Fenerbahçe in the title race without a loss. Uygun's team drew 2-2 against Fenerbahçe in the 33rd week at home.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Uygun hailed his general success against the Big Four.

Reflecting on a period where he saved teams that were on the verge of relegation, Uygun mentioned, "During this period, sometimes when we go to UEFA, when we go to the Champions League, we sometimes lose the final matches or when we win those matches, the city comes together in a great unity."

Uygun expressed his happiness with the points earned against the Big Four, saying, "The points we have earned in matches against Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray create a sense of happiness in our city."

He highlighted the opponent's strategies, tactics and systems, noting the challenge of facing a team whose player's value almost matches their entire team's budget.

He praised his players for executing their tasks and thanked both them and his assistants for their contributions to the team's success.