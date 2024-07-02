Slovenia's 21-year-old striker Benjamin Sesko had two golden opportunities to send Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo packing from the European Championship on Monday.

Despite his rising star status, Sesko couldn't capitalize on the chances that the 39-year-old Ronaldo has famously seized throughout his illustrious career. Sesko faced Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa one-on-one twice, once in the second half and again in extra time, but failed to score in a tense 0-0 draw. Ultimately, Slovenia succumbed 3-0 in the penalty shootout.

For now, Sesko's tally remains 11 goals in his national-team career. Ronaldo will get the chance to add to his men’s international record of 130 goals when he plays in the quarterfinals against France on Friday.

"I am his biggest supporter, and I have nothing but respect for him,” Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek said of his young star. "I think his career will be exceptional.”

That exceptional talent made Sesko a transfer target for Arsenal in recent weeks. The pursuit ended on the eve of Euro 2024 when he extended his contract with German club Leipzig.

Before moving to Leipzig in a 24 million euro deal ($25.8 million), the basketball-loving Slovenian was at its sibling club, Salzburg, at the same time as Erling Haaland.

Their similar physique as teenagers sparked comparisons Sesko still tries to play down as Haaland developed into arguably the most feared forward in Europe at Manchester City.

"I already said that I’m my own player,” Sesko said last September. "The only thing that we have kind of similar is, of course, height. And also, we’re both fast, but in general, we have a different style of playing.”

UEFA clocked Sesko as the fastest runner at Euro 2024 – at 35.9 kph (22.3 mph) – and that speed seemed likely to be decisive Monday.

A foot race with the 41-year-old Portugal defender Pepe had only one winner when Sesko bore down on goal in the 62nd minute. His left-foot shot was squibbed weakly wide of Costa’s goal, and he shouted an expletive toward the skies.

When Pepe spilled the ball into Sesko’s stride in the 115th minute, the game seemed on the verge of being settled. But a powerful and accurate right-foot shot was saved by the goalkeeper’s outstretched boot.

"I tried to read his body language,” Costa said later after being voted player of the game. "Thankfully, I managed to help the team.”

By staying at Leipzig, Sesko should see more game time in the Champions League next season.

He was a starter in the Champions League this season only after starting to score regularly in the Bundesliga by the time Leipzig met Real Madrid in the round of 16. Leipzig was edged out of the competition on a 2-1 aggregate score against the eventual champion.

Sesko surged on, scoring in each of Leipzig’s last seven Bundesliga games to end with 14 in 31.

Only Jude Bellingham, in a standout debut for Madrid, scored more goals as a player aged under 21 in a top European league this season.

Bellingham, however, has scored two crucial goals at Euro 2024, and that is a big reason why England is in the quarterfinals.

Sesko and Slovenia, on their current upward trajectory, should be back in 2028.