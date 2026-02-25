Snoop Dogg made a triumphant return to Swansea on Tuesday, greeted by a whirlwind of white towels and a guard of honor during his first visit since joining the Welsh club as a co-owner.

The American rapper became a minority shareholder in the Championship side last year, joining a star-studded roster of owners including former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric and U.S. TV host Martha Stewart.

Fresh from his stint as honorary coach for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Italy, the 54-year-old sported Swansea’s all-white kit, a club crest on his jacket, dark glasses, and a beanie as he completed a pre-match lap of honor.

Fans waved their towels overhead, echoing the tradition of his favorite NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, his presence was not enough to inspire the Swans to victory, as they needed a stoppage-time equalizer from Liam Cullen to draw 1-1 against Preston.

Middlesbrough missed the chance to move level on points with leaders Coventry after they were held 1-1 at home by struggling Leicester.

Caleb Okoli opened the scoring for the Foxes, who remain in the relegation zone, before Riley McGree leveled in first-half stoppage time.

Ipswich closed to within six points of Boro in the battle for a place in next season's Premier League with a 2-0 win at Watford.

Sindre Walle Egeli and George Hirst struck on either side of halftime for Kieran McKenna's men, who also have two games in hand on Middlesbrough.

Hollywood-backed Wrexham's bid for a fourth consecutive promotion continued to gather momentum as they beat Portsmouth 2-1.

First-half goals from Sam Smith and Max Cleworth kept the Welsh side, co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in the playoff places and just three points behind third-placed Ipswich.

Hull remained fourth as two late goals secured a 4-2 win over Derby.

Southampton continued their charge toward the top six after a miserable start to the season, with a 5-0 thrashing of QPR lifting the Saints to seventh.