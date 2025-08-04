Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min played his final match for the club before a packed crowd of 64,773 at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday.

His teammate James Maddison was forced off with a knee injury during the game.

At 33, Son – contracted through 2026 – is expected to depart Spurs after a decade of service. He famously led the team to their first trophy in 17 years with the Europa League triumph over Manchester United last May.

The friendly against Newcastle United ended in a 1-1 draw. Spurs’ Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in the fourth minute, only for Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes to equalize in the 38th. Son was substituted in the 65th minute, making way for new signing Mohammed Kudus.

Son received a guard of honor from both Spurs and Newcastle players, along with a warm ovation from the crowd, as he bade a teary farewell. He is expected to stay in South Korea while the rest of the Spurs players fly to London.

“At first, I really didn’t think I was going to cry. But obviously, it is not easy leaving a team I’ve spent so much time with,” Son said.

“And hearing from all these players made me really emotional. I’ve had an unforgettable day thanks to all the fans, my teammates and my opponents. I feel so happy that I don’t think I will be able to sleep tonight.

“My career is not over yet, and I want to continue to bring [the fans] joy. I know I have more things I want to accomplish as a football player.”

Son joined the north London club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. Though he did not disclose his next destination, British media have linked him with a move to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

“Unbelievable scenes for Son from his teammates and the respect from the Newcastle players,” Spurs manager Thomas Frank said.

“First we had the walkaround and then the teammates gathered around and he was emotional. In the changing room it was more of the same... It was beautiful.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said, “The reaction was instinctive from my players. It’s not just his talent but the way he has carried himself over the years. I think he’s seen as one of the game’s great Premier League players.”

Maddison came on in the 75th minute but went down off the ball, clutching his knee, and appeared to be in considerable discomfort. The 28-year-old England international was taken off on a stretcher around the 86th minute.

“We’re pretty sure it was the same knee he injured before. I think sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal,” Frank said.

Maddison suffered an injury to the same knee in May and missed the final part of last season.

The club later announced the loan signing of midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham. The 30-year-old, who previously played in the Premier League for Fulham, joins until the end of next season with an option to make the move permanent.