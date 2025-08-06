Son Heung-min sealed a blockbuster move to Los Angeles FC on Tuesday, ending a decade-long stint at Tottenham Hotspur to begin a new chapter in Major League Soccer.

The 33-year-old South Korean star, who scored 173 goals in 454 matches for Spurs, was introduced during LAFC’s Leagues Cup clash with Tigres at BMO Stadium, drawing thunderous applause as he waved from a luxury suite.

The club is set to officially unveil Son at a news conference Wednesday. According to reports, LAFC paid more than $20 million in transfer fees – potentially a record for an MLS signing – to land the electrifying forward known for his blistering pace, sharp vision and clinical finishing.

Son’s arrival marks a milestone for LAFC, a high-flying franchise that has quickly built a reputation for ambition and success in just eight seasons.

He was given a memorable farewell last week in Seoul during Tottenham’s exhibition match against Newcastle, receiving a guard of honor from both teams and tearfully exiting in the second half before nearly 65,000 fans.

South Korea’s most popular athlete – and arguably the greatest Asian football player in history – has chosen an auspicious setting for the next chapter of his groundbreaking career.

Los Angeles is home to the world’s largest ethnic Korean population outside of Korea, with the city’s vibrant Koreatown district located just a few miles from LAFC’s BMO Stadium.

LAFC is undoubtedly hoping to market Son as a football counterpart to the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani – albeit on a smaller scale. Ohtani, the three-time MLB MVP from Japan who is on a trajectory to become the greatest Asian player in baseball history, draws fans from across the Pacific Rim to Dodger Stadium while generating millions in sponsorships and partnerships.

Son’s move to California also positions him to make an impact both on and off the field at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across North America. The South Korea captain has already confirmed he plans to compete in his fourth World Cup.

After leading Tottenham to its first European trophy in decades with a Europa League title in May – a fitting cap to his English career – Son will join LAFC in the middle of the MLS playoff race. The club currently sits sixth in the Western Conference at 10-6-6, but holds multiple games in hand due to its participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Son’s seven Premier League goals last season were his fewest since his Tottenham debut, but he still appears to possess the pace and skill to be a difference-maker at any level. He turned 33 just last month, placing him among the younger end of global stars recently arriving in MLS.

Lionel Messi and Marco Reus were 35, and Luis Suárez was 37 when they made their moves stateside. Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris were both 37 when they joined LAFC last year.

Son will be reunited in Los Angeles with longtime Tottenham teammate Lloris, who has been outstanding since becoming LAFC’s goalkeeper last season.

French forward Denis Bouanga is currently LAFC’s only designated player under contract. General manager John Thorrington has faced criticism from some fans for not fully utilizing the club’s financial flexibility, including an ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of France’s Antoine Griezmann from Atlético Madrid.

Bouanga and Son have both thrived on the left wing during their careers, but Son’s positional versatility could see him deployed centrally or on the right.

He also appears to be a far better tactical fit for LAFC than Giroud, who returned to Lille last month after a disappointing year in Los Angeles. LAFC’s counterattacking, speed-based style didn't suit Giroud’s strengths, but it should be ideal for Son’s dynamic game.

However, LAFC may undergo stylistic changes this winter, as head coach Steve Cherundolo is expected to depart for Germany after four largely successful seasons, including an MLS Cup title.