South Africa's star player, Hildah Magaia, on Wednesday delivered a jaw-dropping performance that shattered barriers and propelled her team to the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup for the very first time following a heart-wrenching 3-2 win over Italy.

With tears of joy and emotion streaming down her face, Magaia spoke of the life-changing significance of the moment, not just for her, but for an entire nation.

In a do-or-die match against eighth-ranked Italy, Banyana Banyana's destiny hinged on securing a victory.

A draw would have been enough to send Italy through.

The tension on the pitch was palpable as both teams battled fiercely in the turbulent final 20 minutes, standing on the brink of qualification.

At halftime, the score stood at 1-1, with Arianna Caruso's penalty for Italy and Benedetta Orsi's unfortunate own goal.

The stage was set for Magaia to shine, and she seized the moment, scoring a crucial goal that put South Africa ahead 2-1.

However, Italy retaliated, and Caruso struck again, leveling the score with a goal from a corner delivered by the ever-dangerous Cristiana Girelli.

But Magaia was far from done. With the match nearing its conclusion, in the second minute of stoppage time, she played a pivotal role in creating the match-winner.

It was a defining moment for South African women's sport, as she provided the assist for Themba Kgatlana's dramatic goal, securing their spot in the next stage of the competition.

"They call me the breadwinner. So without the breadwinner, there's no bread," Magaia said. "I had to provide the bread for the nation."

The significance of her statement goes beyond mere words.

With this historic victory, each South African player will now take home at least $60,000 - a life-altering sum that will empower them and their families.

Magaia's joy was evident as she revealed that she can now properly care for her mother.

South Africa's journey to this triumphant moment has been filled with obstacles and challenges.

The team navigated through a contentious pay dispute that clouded their preparation for the World Cup, a hurdle they ultimately overcame on the eve of the tournament.

Coach Desiree Ellis, a veteran in the world of women's football, couldn't hide her admiration for the players and the hardships they've endured.

"The girls are just freaking amazing," she said. "We've faced numerous challenges along the way, even having five coaches and the captain giving directions at one point. But we believed in ourselves, and today, they fought like true warriors."

Les Bleues party

In another crazy encounter, France's Kadidiatou Diani hit a hat trick in a 6-3 thriller against Panama as Les Bleues comfortably marched into the last 16.

It was a polished recovery after Marta Cox's wonder strike on 67 seconds left the French reeling, swerving a freekick into the corner from 30 yards for her country's first-ever World Cup goal.

However, the euphoria was short-lived as France ran riot, with Diani scoring twice – one a penalty – and Maelle Lakrar and Lea Le Garrec adding a goal apiece before halftime.

France's Kadidiatou Diani controls the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group F football match against Panama at Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Diani got her third from the spot after the restart, but Panama refused to give up.

Yomira Pinzon added their second with a crisply-struck penalty and Lineth Cedeno scored again in an exciting finale, before Vicki Becho finished well to seal the game for France in injury time.

The win ensured France finished top of Group F to set up a knockout round clash with the second-placed team in Group H – most likely Germany.

With only a point needed, France coach Herve Renard shuffled the deck, making five changes.

He rested inspirational captain Wendie Renard, with Grace Geyoro assuming the armband.

Veteran striker Eugenie Le Sommer also made way with Clara Mateo and Diani up front.

But the perennial World Cup underachievers were caught on the hop as play got underway and Cox surged forward, with Le Garrec tripping her.

Cox lined up the kick and curled it into the top left-hand corner for one of the goals of the tournament.

Panama were swiftly brought back to earth with France settling to take control, and the inevitable equalizer came 20 minutes later.

It followed a period of intense pressure with Lakrar getting her head on a cross and Deysire Salazar lashing the ball into her own net, although it was credited to the French defender.

They went 3-1 ahead nine minutes later when Diani converted from the spot after Pinzon was penalized for handball, with Le Garrec adding the fourth after a curling cross deceived the goalkeeper and flew in.

Diani buried her second penalty seven minutes after the restart, again for handball, before Pinzon pulled one back when teammate Riley Tanner was shoved to the ground in the box

Panama threw everything at France as the crowd cheered them on and Cedeno sent them into raptures when she got their third, forcing home the rebound after the ball hit the bar.

In end-to-end action, Becho popped up at the near post to score a sixth for France at the death.

On love

Meanwhile, the courageous Jamaicans held the mighty Brazil to a thrilling 0-0 draw.

This remarkable performance not only marked their debut appearance in the Women's World Cup knockout phase but also sent the South Americans packing, experiencing their earliest exit from the tournament since 1995.

The Reggae Girlz, as they are affectionately known, knew that a single point was all they needed to etch their name in history.

As the match unfolded, they seemed content to let their defense do the talking, masterfully repelling wave after wave of relentless Brazilian attacks.

Although the Jamaicans rarely threatened to score, their tenacity and resilience were awe-inspiring.

When the final whistle blew, a wave of emotions washed over the overwhelmed players as they sank to their knees, exulting in joy.

The raw celebration that followed saw them form a spirited circle, swaying and dancing to the rhythmic beats of Bob Marley's iconic anthem, "One Love."

In stark contrast to their previous World Cup outing, where they endured defeat in all their matches, the Jamaicans have risen meteorically in a remarkably short span.

Notably, they managed to hold the formidable French team to a goalless draw and secured a thrilling 1-0 victory over Panama in their Group F clashes.

For Brazil, it was a night of heartache and missed opportunities.

Coach Pia Sundhage took a gamble, starting the legendary Marta on the field for her sixth and final World Cup appearance.

Brazil's Marta (2nd L) is tackled by Jamaica's Tiffany Cameron during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 group F match at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023. (EPA Photo)

However, despite the talismanic forward's efforts, Brazil's dreams were shattered, and Marta exited the field with a heavy heart in the 80th minute.

In the early stages of the match, Marta's touch seemed off, misfiring a shot into a defender and squandering another chance shortly after.

This left her teammate, Ary Borges, visibly frustrated as she remained unmarked at the far post. Brazil's attacking prowess was evident, but their finishing lacked the clinical touch needed to break the deadlock.

As the game wore on, Jamaica's defensive fortitude came to the fore, providing a stern test for Brazil's desperation to find a breakthrough.

Jamaican hearts skipped a beat when defender Allyson Swaby almost put the ball into her own net with a wayward clearance, forcing goalkeeper Becky Spencer to make a sensational save.

With the clock ticking down, the Brazilians took risks, pushing forward in search of a decisive goal.

However, their aggression exposed them to the ever-present threat of a Jamaican counterattack.

In the 82nd minute, the Jamaican striker Khadija Shaw came agonizingly close to capitalizing on a golden opportunity, blazing her shot just over the crossbar.

In the final moments of the match, Brazil mounted one last desperate attack, causing a goal-mouth scramble.

But alas, it was not to be, as Debinha's header went straight into the grateful arms of the Jamaican goalkeeper.