South Korea came from behind to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 in both teams' World Cup opener Thursday in Zapopan, Mexico, with second-half goals from Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu securing all three points.

Oh netted the winner in the 80th minute, finishing a precise cross from Hwang to complete the comeback and move South Korea level with Mexico on three points in Group A after the hosts opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over South Africa earlier in the day.

Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu played a crucial role in preserving the victory, making three saves, including two late stops as the Czech Republic pushed for an equalizer.

Ladislav Krejci scored with a header in the 59th minute for the Czech Republic, which was playing in its first World Cup match in 20 years. Matej Kovar made four saves for the Czech Republic, which is level with South Africa at the bottom of the group with two matches remaining for each team.

South Korea controlled the run of play in a scoreless first half, holding an 8-2 advantage in shots. Four of those attempts were on target but failed to beat Kovar.

Krejci broke the deadlock before the midway point of the second half, scoring with a header from the edge of the 6-yard box after a long throw-in from Vladimir Coufal.

South Korea finally found the back of the net in the 67th minute when Hwang chased down a long pass into the box from Lee Kang-in. Hwang settled the ball while forcing Kovar off his line, then chipped it into the right side of the net to level the score.

South Korea took a 2-1 lead 13 minutes later when Hwang sent a cross from the right side of the box and Oh scored off Kovar's right shoulder.

The goal came two minutes after the Czech Republic appeared to retake the lead on a Tomas Soucek header from a free kick, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Kim made a diving save on Adam Hlozek's shot in the 82nd minute and produced another in the fourth minute of stoppage time to deny Michal Sadilek and preserve the victory.