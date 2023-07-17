Spain's Women's World Cup squad captain Ivana Andres has extended a heartfelt apology to the Maori people of New Zealand following a video that emerged on social media showing members of her team mocking the traditional haka.

The video, which was posted shortly after they arrived in New Zealand, was swiftly taken down after Maori cultural experts and protocol advisors condemned it as disrespectful.

At a powhiri (greeting) ceremony in Palmerston North, where the Spain squad is based, Andres publicly expressed her remorse.

Standing before elders and members of the Rangitane O Manawatu iwi (tribe), she read a statement of apology while presenting a Spain playing shirt emblazoned with "Papaioea," the Maori name for Palmerston North.

Speaking in Spanish, which was translated into English for the audience, the Real Madrid center back acknowledged the significance of the ceremony that lasted almost an hour.

"We've only been in Aotearoa, New Zealand, for a few days and we have so much to learn about your culture," said Andres.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to gain wisdom from Maori elders, particularly during the Matariki, the Maori New Year celebrated nationwide.

Andres continued, "We'd also like to see Matariki as a way to renew our excitement, to learn, to share, to set new goals, and to seek forgiveness for our mistakes while striving to learn more each day."

She recognized the importance of mana (status) to the Maori people and emphasized the desire to celebrate this by presenting the tribal representatives with a jersey representing Spain's team.

In a passionate address, Andres conveyed the symbolic significance of the jersey.

"This shirt represents everything we have to fight for: our sacrifices, our victories, our sweat and our tears. It epitomizes the privilege we have of playing this tournament on your land," she said.

Responding to Spain's apology, Professor Meihana Durie, a spokesperson for the iwi, expressed gratitude and acknowledged the sincerity of their words.

"Their apology came from the heart, and there was an acknowledgment that they understood the haka is very precious, not only to Maori but to all of Aotearoa," Professor Durie stated. Describing the outcome of the powhiri as positive, he added, "Today was a very good outcome."

Spain are set to face Costa Rica in their opening match of the World Cup in Wellington on Friday.