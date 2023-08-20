Spain stood firm against England, seizing a 1-0 victory on Sunday, sparked by Olga Carmona's dazzling first-half goal to clinch their inaugural Women's World Cup championship.

This monumental conquest bestowed upon La Roja the distinction of being the sole squad to simultaneously clutch the coveted titles in the under-17, under-20, and senior divisions, an unparalleled feat that resonates with the very heartbeat of the sport.

Spain's lionhearted march to victory adds them to an exclusive roster, standing tall alongside Germany as the only nations to seize the ultimate crowns in both men's and women's football.

As the final whistle pierced the air, the Spanish stars, bathed in euphoria, converged in a jubilant heap before their goalpost, a sea of joyous celebration against the backdrop of their hard-fought conquest.

Even after the triumphant dance on Sydney grounds, their exuberance remained palpable during the trophy presentation, an indelible snapshot of their spirited journey.

The defining moment arrived in the 29th minute, a stroke of Carmona's left foot that ignited a roar of triumph - her precise shot nestled itself within the far corner of the net, an unreachable oasis for England's diving guardian, Mary Earps.

A jubilant tribute surfaced in the midst of the celebration - Carmona unveiled the word "Merchi" inked on her undershirt, a heartfelt nod to her bygone school days.

Yet, Carmona's tale is etched not just in this final, but in the narrative of Spain's dramatic ascension.

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates scoring their first goal during the Women's World Cup final against England at Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia, Aug. 20, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

In a semifinal showdown against Sweden, she also rose to the occasion with an 89th-minute game-winner, echoing the legendary Carli Lloyd's feats in 2015 by scoring in both a World Cup semifinal and final.

Spain's crucial opportunity to double their lead was thwarted in the 68th minute, as Jenni Hermoso's penalty attempt met a formidable adversary in Earps, who demonstrated anticipatory brilliance, diving left with unyielding conviction.

Spain's triumph holds a poignant undercurrent, overcoming a near-rebellion of players just a year prior.

Fifteen players made the brave decision to step back from the national team, shedding light on mental health concerns while advocating for an elevated professional environment.

However, Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey returned to grace the World Cup stage.

England, a powerhouse surging with momentum after clinching the European Championship on home turf the previous summer, marched into the World Cup arena with aspirations soaring high.

However, their aspirations to "bring football home" were hindered by untimely injuries to key figures - captain Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby, and Beth Mead - a trio whose absence cast shadows on the team's campaign.

England's coach Sarina Wiegman became the first mentor to steer her charges into consecutive World Cup title clashes.

An illustrious journey saw her lead the Netherlands to the 2019 final, albeit falling short to the United States.

In the harsh light of history, she stands at 0-2 in championship deciders.

A persistent Lauren James, who notched three goals and three assists, was momentarily sidelined due to a suspension, a consequence of her controversial incident with Nigeria's Michelle Alozie.

England's resourceful coach Wiegman orchestrated a strategic shift, catalyzing the attack by introducing James as a second-half spark.

The game's tempo was momentarily disrupted in the 25th minute by an uninvited guest, racing onto the field only to be promptly subdued by vigilant security personnel.

The echoes of England's aspirations reverberated through near-miss opportunities.

In the 16th minute, Lauren Hemp's fierce shot reverberated off the crossbar, a heartbeat away from igniting celebration.

As the clock ticked, Salma Paralluelo raced toward the goal, but the clean shot remained elusive, thwarted by Earps' heroic stance.

A frenetic scramble around the net saw Alba Redondo's attempt smothered by the unwavering English guardian.

Amid this riveting saga, 19-year-old Paralluelo emerged as a luminary.

The young sensation, whose exploits included a breakthrough against Sweden and an extra-time winner against the Netherlands, was deservedly crowned the young player of the tournament.

Her dynamic presence left an indelible mark, though not devoid of a yellow card handed in the 78th minute for a challenge that left Alex Greenwood with a visible scar.

England's Hemp remained tenacious, unleashing a barrage of attempts, yet her shot in the 54th minute sailed wide, followed by another yellow card.

The climactic second half beckoned a critical moment, as a video review pronounced a penalty following Keira Walsh's handball, casting an opportunity for Spain to widen the lead.

But the undaunted Earps stood resolute, guarding the gates with a succession of heroic saves that preserved England's flickering hopes.

In a masterstroke of tactical maneuvering, Coach Jorge Vilda navigated the enigmatic challenge posed by two-time Ballon d'Or laureate Alexia Putellas, on her path to recovery from an ACL injury the preceding year.

The championship dance began without her, a strategic decision that would come to an enigmatic climax.

Putellas was summoned into the fray with a mere 15 seconds left in regulation - yet the subsequent 13 minutes of stoppage time unfurled, an unexpected yet poignant tribute to the enduring spirit of this battle.

In the aftermath of this awe-inspiring clash, a portrait emerged - Putellas, in tears, gazing at her jubilant teammates, etching an indelible image of camaraderie and shared triumph in the face of adversity.

The grand theater witnessed an impressive gathering of 75,784 spectators at the iconic Stadium Australia, a congregation that included none other than tennis luminary Billie Jean King, lending an aura of transcendence to the momentous spectacle.

Rewinding the clock to yesteryears, a prior chapter unfurled when these two formidable forces crossed swords in the quarterfinals of the Euros.

England's spectacular comeback, sealed by Georgia Stanway's unforgettable goal, was etched into the annals of history, casting a shadow of rivalry and redemption onto this historic finale.