Spain reclaimed the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 16 years after Ferran Torres struck in extra time to give the European champions a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina in Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium.

Torres came off the bench to score the tournament's biggest goal early in the second period of extra time, sealing Spain's second World Cup title after a gripping contest that remained deadlocked for more than 105 minutes.

Spain dominated possession and dictated the tempo throughout the final but were repeatedly frustrated by Argentina's disciplined defending and another outstanding display from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, whose string of spectacular saves kept Lionel Messi's side alive deep into the match.

Spain's Lamine Yamal (L) and Argentina's Lionel Messi embrace after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final match at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, U.S., July 19, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The turning point arrived in second-half stoppage time when Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi, reducing the defending champions to 10 men before extra time.

With the numerical advantage, Spain continued to pin Argentina inside their own half, patiently moving the ball in search of the breakthrough against a defense determined to force penalties.

The decisive moment finally arrived early in the second half of extra time.

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final match against Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, U.S., July 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Nico Williams produced an intelligent knock-back into the penalty area, where substitute Torres met it with a composed first-time finish beyond Martinez to spark wild celebrations among the Spanish players and supporters.

It was Spain's first goal in a World Cup final since Andres Iniesta's famous winner against the Netherlands in 2010, and it proved enough to crown Luis de la Fuente's side world champions.

Spain's triumph capped a remarkable tournament built on defensive discipline and complete control of matches.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) and Spain's Lamine Yamal in action during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final match at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, U.S., July 19, 2026. (EPA Photo)

The European champions conceded only one goal across seven games, overwhelming opponents with their slick passing, relentless pressing and possession-based style while blending experienced leaders with emerging stars such as Lamine Yamal and Cubarsi.

Their dominance was evident in the final, where they controlled long stretches of possession and created the better chances despite Martinez's heroics. The Aston Villa goalkeeper repeatedly denied Spain with a series of outstanding saves that appeared destined to force a penalty shootout.

Argentina, meanwhile, fell just short in their bid to defend the title they won in Qatar four years earlier.

Messi, appearing in a record third World Cup final, led another resilient campaign as Argentina again showed the fighting spirit that defined their tournament. They survived dramatic knockout matches, rallying from the brink against Egypt before overturning a deficit to eliminate England in the semifinals.

But Fernandez's late dismissal proved costly as Argentina's depleted lineup struggled to contain Spain's relentless pressure during the additional 30 minutes.

The defeat also ended Argentina's hopes of becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup.

For Spain, the victory confirmed their return to the summit of international football under De la Fuente. The coach has transformed the team into one of the world's most complete sides, combining technical excellence, tactical discipline and youthful energy to deliver another golden chapter in Spanish football history.