Spain emerged triumphant over Croatia in a penalty shootout, finally ending their 11-year silverware dry spell.

The tension was palpable as the Nations League final ended in a goalless draw on Sunday, setting the stage for a nail-biting showdown.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon emerged as the hero of the match, showcasing his incredible reflexes and saving two crucial shots during the penalty shootout.

With the shootout tied at 3-3, Simon used his feet to launch an acrobatic block on Lovro Majer's penalty before diving full-length to tip Bruno Petkovic's spot kick around the post.

Dani Carvajal, displaying nerves of steel, confidently converted his penalty with a delightful "Panenka" chip, sealing the triumph for Spain.

Coach Luis De La Fuente praised Carvajal's exceptional performance, highlighting his impressive penalty-taking abilities during practice leading up to the final.

De La Fuente expressed complete trust in Carvajal's skill, emphasizing his confidence in his players.

This victory marks Spain's first international title in 11 years, adding to their previous accomplishments in the 2010 World Cup and the European Championships of 1964, 2008, and 2012.

The team's success is further amplified by midfielder Rodri's exceptional year, having secured four titles this season, including a historic treble with his club, Manchester City.

Rodri's outstanding contributions earned him the accolade of player of the Nations League tournament, making it a truly memorable year for him.

It was a grueling match for Spain, as they struggled to find their rhythm and failed to register a shot on target until the 84th minute.

Substitute Ansu Fati came close to breaking the deadlock, but his effort was thwarted by Ivan Perisic's goal-line clearance.

In contrast, Croatia demonstrated their attacking prowess with five goal-bound attempts throughout the match.

The intensity heightened in extra time when Lovro Majer was brought down in the penalty area by Nacho, resulting in loud appeals from the Croatian team for a penalty.

However, German referee Felix Zwayer judged that Nacho had played the ball, dismissing Croatia's claims.

De La Fuente reflected on the team's victory, stating that overcoming such challenges made the win even more epic.

Despite Croatia's valiant efforts and the overwhelming support of their passionate fans, donning shirts bearing the name and number 10 of their veteran captain, Luka Modric, the nation continues to wait for their first international title.

Croatia finished as runners-up in the 2018 World Cup and claimed the third position in the most recent edition in Qatar.

Modric, renowned for his achievements with Real Madrid, including five Champions League victories and his FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2018, has yet to add international honors to his glittering career.

The question of whether Modric will have another opportunity to vie for a title at next year's European Championships remains uncertain.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic expressed his desire for Modric to continue representing the national team, acknowledging his significant contribution.

De La Fuente echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of great players remaining in the game.

Spain's triumph in the Nations League final marks a significant improvement from their previous performance in 2021, where they fell short against France.

Coach Luis De La Fuente, who took charge after the World Cup in Qatar, faced scrutiny when his team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Scotland in the European Championship qualifying.

However, this victory proves that Spain has the mettle to conquer challenges and emerge victorious.

In the battle for third place, Italy held on to secure a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands.

Federico Dimarco and Davide Frattesi scored early, setting Italy on course for a well-deserved win.

Steven Bergwijn momentarily reignited the Netherlands' hopes with a goal in the 68th minute, but Federico Chiesa swiftly restored the Azzurri's two-goal advantage.

Georginio Wijnaldum's late goal added a glimmer of hope for the Dutch, but Italy secured the third-place finish.

The Netherlands' disappointing performance as the host nation saw them concede seven goals in two matches following their defeat against Croatia.

Spain's triumph over Italy in the semifinal set the stage for their thrilling showdown against Croatia in the final.