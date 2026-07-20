Thousands of jubilant fans in Madrid erupted into Queen’s “We Are the Champions” after Spain clinched the World Cup title Sunday.

Even passengers on an Iberia flight were treated to the anthem by the British rock band.

The Iberia pilot could barely contain himself after safely landing the plane at Madrid airport, announcing: "We are world champions, ladies and gentlemen, dear passengers."

La Roja – as the national side are known – beat 2022 champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in New Jersey to secure their second "star" having also won in 2010.

No one in Madrid was likely to get much sleep, such were the celebrations in the city, which erupted close to midnight (10 p.m. GMT) when the final whistle was blown on a match that the Spanish dominated before Ferran Torres secured victory with a goal in extra time.

The horns of cars blared, though they were not going far with the hordes of people who flooded the streets, cheering raucously and blowing vuvuzelas – the instrument that became a feature of the 2010 World Cup hosted in South Africa.

Thousands dressed in the team strip, brandishing the national flag, and with their faces painted, had already gathered to watch the final on a giant screen in the centre of the capital city.

Flares and fireworks also lit up the sky and 25-year-old Diego gasped with disbelief that for the second time in his relatively short life, his country had won the biggest trophy in the sport.

"We won the Euro in 2008, then the World Cup: two years ago we won the Euro again and now once more we have won the World Cup," he purred.

He said he would grab some sleep before awaiting the arrival of the returning heroes because "we must also celebrate that."

Around 1 million people are expected to line the parade route, with additional security and transport measures planned to handle the crowds.

Supporters of Spain celebrate in the streets after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina, in Barcelona, Spain, July 19, 2026. (EPA Photo)

'Going to Cibeles!'

"It is crazy to think we are singing it because at one point we no longer believed it would happen," said 26-year-old Alejandra Silva, who had to raise her voice to be heard.

Her friend Angela Lambea, 30, said it would have been unfair if superstar Lionel Messi and his side – whose overly physical tactics eventually resulted in Enzo Fernandez being sent off – had gone on to win.

"We deserved it, we played really well, we had the ball the whole time, Argentina barely touched it. We are totally overcome with emotion," she said.

Both of them were keen to carry on the celebrations, though, with the caveat that they had to work Monday.

Cries of "Campeones, campeones!" ("Champions, champions!") and "Que viva Espana!" rang out.

Indeed, their celebrations were mirrored across a football-mad country of around 50 million people, although some of the younger revellers would have had no memory of the earlier glory nights.

One who did is 40-year-old John Molina, who remembers the first World Cup victory, in the final against the Netherlands 16 years ago, which he said was "a dream" at that time.

He already has his eyes on where he will carry on celebrating: "We are all going to Cibeles," the square where Real Madrid supporters gather to fete their club's trophies.

Molina and others may as well stay on – though the detritus of Sunday night and Monday morning's celebrations will have had to be cleared away quickly – as Rodri, Lamine Yamal and their teammates will end their victory parade there later Monday.

It promises to be another party to remember.